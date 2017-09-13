Kilkenny Camogie fixtures and results

It promises to be a busy weekend on the club camogie scene with senior, intermediate and junior championships clashes down for decision across Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY

Marble City Travel Senior Championship

Palmerstown: Thomastown v Dicksboro, 6pm.

Marble City Travel Under-16 A semi-final

Venue TBC: Thomastown v Piltown, 11.30am.

Marble City Travel Under-14 C final

Thomastown: Tullogher v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 12 noon.

Marble City Travel Under-12 final

Palmerstown: Paulstown v St Anne’s, 3.30pm.

SUNDAY

Marble City Travel Senior Championship

Windgap: Windgap v Mullinavat, 10.30am.

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v St Lachtain’s/Lisdowney, 11am.

Coon: St Martin’s v Piltown, 11am.

Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship

Johnstown: St Anne’s/Emeralds v James Stephens, 11am.

Clara: Clara v Carrickshock, 11am.

Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Young Irelands, 11am.

Paulstown: Paulstown v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 11am.

Marble City Travel Junior Championship

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels, 11am.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Liberty Insurance Senior All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 0-9, Cork 0-10

Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship

Carrickshock 4-19, James Stephens 1-2

Marble City Travel Minor B

Emeralds 7-16, Kilmacow 2-9

Windgap 3-6 Emeralds 2-14

Marble City Travel Minor C

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-9, Lisdowney 6-8

Marble City Travel Minor C League final

Clara 1-0, Carrickshock/Mullinavat 3-10

Marble City Travel Under-16 A

Piltown 1-12, Dicksboro 1-7

Marble City Travel Under-16 B

Windgap 4-16, St Lachtain’s 2-6

Marble City Travel Under-16 C

Ballyhale Shamrocks 7-12, Clara 2-8

Paulstown 2-1 Tullogher 1-7

Under-14 All-Ireland Blitz Division One

Kilkenny Blacks 2-5, Cork 2-4

Under-14 All-Ireland Blitz Division Two

Kilkenny Ambers 2-4, Cork 1-3

Marble City Travel Under-14 A

Thomastown 1-12, Piltown 1-9

Marble City Travel Under-14 B

O’Loughlin Gaels 2-4, Emeralds 5-8

Marble City Travel Under-14 D

Mullinavat 2-4, St Anne’s 4-2

Marble City Travel Under-12 final

St Martin’s 1-4, St Lachtain’s 1-4

Glenmore 5-4, John Lockes 0-5