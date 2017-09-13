Kilkenny Camogie fixtures and results
It promises to be a busy weekend on the club camogie scene with senior, intermediate and junior championships clashes down for decision across Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY
Marble City Travel Senior Championship
Palmerstown: Thomastown v Dicksboro, 6pm.
Marble City Travel Under-16 A semi-final
Venue TBC: Thomastown v Piltown, 11.30am.
Marble City Travel Under-14 C final
Thomastown: Tullogher v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 12 noon.
Marble City Travel Under-12 final
Palmerstown: Paulstown v St Anne’s, 3.30pm.
SUNDAY
Marble City Travel Senior Championship
Windgap: Windgap v Mullinavat, 10.30am.
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v St Lachtain’s/Lisdowney, 11am.
Coon: St Martin’s v Piltown, 11am.
Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship
Johnstown: St Anne’s/Emeralds v James Stephens, 11am.
Clara: Clara v Carrickshock, 11am.
Tom Ryall Park: St Brigid’s v Young Irelands, 11am.
Paulstown: Paulstown v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 11am.
Marble City Travel Junior Championship
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels, 11am.
CAMOGIE RESULTS
Liberty Insurance Senior All-Ireland final
Kilkenny 0-9, Cork 0-10
Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship
Carrickshock 4-19, James Stephens 1-2
Marble City Travel Minor B
Emeralds 7-16, Kilmacow 2-9
Windgap 3-6 Emeralds 2-14
Marble City Travel Minor C
Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-9, Lisdowney 6-8
Marble City Travel Minor C League final
Clara 1-0, Carrickshock/Mullinavat 3-10
Marble City Travel Under-16 A
Piltown 1-12, Dicksboro 1-7
Marble City Travel Under-16 B
Windgap 4-16, St Lachtain’s 2-6
Marble City Travel Under-16 C
Ballyhale Shamrocks 7-12, Clara 2-8
Paulstown 2-1 Tullogher 1-7
Under-14 All-Ireland Blitz Division One
Kilkenny Blacks 2-5, Cork 2-4
Under-14 All-Ireland Blitz Division Two
Kilkenny Ambers 2-4, Cork 1-3
Marble City Travel Under-14 A
Thomastown 1-12, Piltown 1-9
Marble City Travel Under-14 B
O’Loughlin Gaels 2-4, Emeralds 5-8
Marble City Travel Under-14 D
Mullinavat 2-4, St Anne’s 4-2
Marble City Travel Under-12 final
St Martin’s 1-4, St Lachtain’s 1-4
Glenmore 5-4, John Lockes 0-5
