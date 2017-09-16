Kilkenny hurling: John Power inspires a good Carrickshock win

Former Kilkenny panelist, John Power, was in flying form and helped himself to 10 points as he inspired All-Ireland intermediate club champions, Carrickshock to a good win over Clara in the senior hurling Shield final at Nowlan Park today.

Power landed points - six in all - from frees and play from distances between 20 and 95 metres during the opening to help drive his side into a commanding 2-12 to 0-5 interval lead.

The goals were scored by Darren Brennan (8th minute) and Michael Rice (29th minute).

Clara missed two good chances of scores early in the new half before Brian Donovan registered at the other end, but with 11 minutes remaining the winners were still showing a healthy 2-16 to 0-10 in front.

The losers finished well and goals from Ciarán Prendergast and Chris Bolger during the closing seven minutes took the bad look off things. However, they never looked like getting too near to Carrickshock, who played well, and had former All-Star Richie Power in their ranks for the first time this season.

SCORERS: Carrickshock - John Power (0-10); Michael Rice (1-3); Darragh Brennan (1-1); Mark O'Dwyer (0-2); Eanna Martin, Brian Donovan (0-1 each). Clara - Chris Bolger, Ciarán Prendergast (1-2 each); James Bergin (0-5); Stephen Quinlan, John Murphy (0-1 each).