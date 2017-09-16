IHL final: Donnelly and Barron secure win for Thomastown

Points during the closing three minutes of extra time from deadly free taker, Robbie Donnelly and the lively Daithí Barron secured victory for Thomastown over defending champions, Tullaroan, in the Kilkenny intermediate hurling league final in Callan today.

In a game that took many twists and turns, even during extra time, the 'Town had that little bit extra to get them over the line in the end.

When Tullaroan had a point from sub Michael Walsh in the 86th minute to reduce the deficit to the minimum (2-19 to 1-21), momentum was with them. However, the 'Town dug deep and Donnelly, who finished with 10 points to his credit, and Barron earned them a fine victory.

Tullaroan had slightly the better of things during the opening half. At one stage they led by 1-5 to 0-3 after Shane Walsh crashed home a good goal, but Thomastown dug deep then too and by the break they were a mere 0-8 to 1-7 behind.

Although Martin Keoghan added to the losers account shortly after the restart, Thomastown charged back and a 35th minute score from Barron levelled it at 1-8 to 0-11.

Four times subsequently the teams were together, the last time at the end of normal time at 1-15 each after John Donnelly saved Thomastown with an injury-time point.

Midway through extra time the advantage was with Thomastown after a goal from Kilkenny star, Jonjo Farrell helped their cause big time (2-19 to 1-17).

Tullaroan put four points together per former All-Star, Tommy Walsh (2) and his namesake, Tommy Walsh (Village) and Michael Walsh at the start of the second period of extra time to leave it anyone's game with four minutes remaining. The 'Town took on the challenge, and edged through for an exciting victory.

SCORERS: Thomastown - Robbie Donnelly (0-10); Daithí Baron (1-4); Jonjo Farrell (1-2); John Donnelly, Brian Staunton (0-2 each); Dylan Caulfield (0-1). Tullaroan - Shane Walsh (0-8); Martin Keoghan (0-3); Mark Walsh (1-0); Tommy Walsh (All-Star), John Walton, Martin Walsh, Padraig Walsh (0-2 each); Tommy Walsh (Village), Bill Gaffney, Michael Walsh (0-1 each).