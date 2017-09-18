Kilkenny hurling: All set for quarter-finals in three top grades

The draws for the quarter-finals of the three main Kilkenny adult hurling championships, senior, intermediate and junior will be made this evening.

The County Board will make the draws which will be broadcast live on local radio at 7.30pm, and what will be the beginning of a hectic few weeks of major games will begin with three of the intermediate quarter-finals next weekend. The senior ties will be played the following weekend.

Tullogher-Rosbercon and Lisdowney played out a draw in their first round intermediate championship clash, and that replay will be fixed for the coming weekend.

The winners of the replay will have their quarter-final match put back a week, while the losers will be finished for the season.

The way has been cleared for action in the next phase of the senior championship. Into the the hat for the quarter-finals are newly crowned league champions, Dicksboro, Carrickshock (Shield champions), O'Loughlin Gaels, Clara, Ballyhale Shamrocks, James Stephens, Erin's Own (Castlecomer) and Mullinavat.

Finished for the season are Danesfort and the Rower-Inistioge, while St Martin's (Muckalee) and Bennettsbridge will do battle in the relegation final, with the losers dropping back to the intermediate grade next season.

Into the draw for the intermediate hurling quarter-finals are Thomastown (league champions), St Patrick's (Shield champions), Tullaroan, Glenmore, Young Irelands (Gowran), Mooncoin, Graigue-Ballycallan and Tullogher Rosbercon or Lisdowney.

Finished for the season are relegated senior side of last season, Fenians (Johnstown) and Tullogher Rosbercon or Lisdowney, while Dunnamaggin and St Lachtain's (Freshford) will fight it out in the relegation final, with the losers dropping down to the junior division in 2018.