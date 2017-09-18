Kilkenny GAA: All the weekend results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship

Erins Own 1-15 Danesfort 0-10

Mullinavat 2-14 Bennettsbridge 0-10

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-16 Rower Inistioge 0-12

James Stephens 2-22 St Martin's 2-10

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League Final

Dicksboro 0-18 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-14

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Shield Final

Carrickshock 2-18 Clara 2-11


Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship

Tullogher Rosbercon 0-13 Lisdowney 0-13

Graigue Ballycallan 2-15 St Lachtain's 2-8

Young Irelands 1-18 Fenians 0-17

Mooncoin 3-16 Dunnamaggin 0-15

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League - Final

Thomastown 2-21 Tullaroan 1-22

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Shield - Final

St. Patrick's 3-21 Glenmore 0-13


J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship

Blacks and Whites 1-13 Barrow Rangers 1-8

Galmoy 1-19 Windgap 0-16

Slieverue 2-15 Conahy Shamrocks 1-15

Piltown 2-18 Graignamanagh 1-11

John Lockes 0-16 Kilmacow 0-9

Emeralds 5-22 Cloneen 0-3

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B – Semi-Finals

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-21 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-20

Clara 1-17 Dicksboro 2-13


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League – Semi-Final

Dunnamaggin 3-17 Glenmore 2-12

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A

Conahy Shamrocks 3-17 Tullaroan 3-15


Duggan Steel Under-16 A Hurling Championship – Final

O'Loughlin Gaels 4-9 James Stephens 1-17


Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Dicksboro 2-20 Young Irelands 4-5

James Stephens 4-12 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-8


Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

St Martin's 3-8 Graigue Ballycallan 1-6

Glenmore 3-9 Lisdowney 0-3

Danesfort 2-10 Emeralds 2-6

Graignamanagh 3-14 Conahy Shamrocks 3-5


Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship

Carrickshock 1-11 Clara 0-8

Barrow Rangers 8-16 Blacks and Whites 2-5


Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol  

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Kilkenny CBS NS 6-7 St. Patricks DLS 2-6

Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 1-8 St. Canice`s NS 2-4

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Coon Muckalee NS 4-5 Lisdowney NS 1-2

Castlecomer BNS 4-3 Conahy NS 1-1

Clogh Mooneenroe NS 3-9 Urlingford NS 1-4

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

Gowran NS 5-4 St. Canice`s NS 3-2

Kilmanagh NS 5-5 Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 1-0

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Piltown NS 2-3 Mooncoin Schools 1-3

Graigue/Skeough 2-6 Kilmacow BNS 1-0

Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-5 Glenmore NS 1-2

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Danesfort NS 3-4 Mullinavat NS 0-3

Dunnamaggin NS 5-6 Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 2-3

(Round: Rd 2), Scoil McCauley Rice NS 2-9 Carrickshock NS 2-5

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Ballyragget NS 2-4 Windgap NS 1-2

Freshford NS 6-2 Kilkenny School Project 3-2