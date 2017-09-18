Kilkenny GAA: All the weekend results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship
Erins Own 1-15 Danesfort 0-10
Mullinavat 2-14 Bennettsbridge 0-10
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-16 Rower Inistioge 0-12
James Stephens 2-22 St Martin's 2-10
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League Final
Dicksboro 0-18 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-14
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Shield Final
Carrickshock 2-18 Clara 2-11
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship
Tullogher Rosbercon 0-13 Lisdowney 0-13
Graigue Ballycallan 2-15 St Lachtain's 2-8
Young Irelands 1-18 Fenians 0-17
Mooncoin 3-16 Dunnamaggin 0-15
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League - Final
Thomastown 2-21 Tullaroan 1-22
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Shield - Final
St. Patrick's 3-21 Glenmore 0-13
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship
Blacks and Whites 1-13 Barrow Rangers 1-8
Galmoy 1-19 Windgap 0-16
Slieverue 2-15 Conahy Shamrocks 1-15
Piltown 2-18 Graignamanagh 1-11
John Lockes 0-16 Kilmacow 0-9
Emeralds 5-22 Cloneen 0-3
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B – Semi-Finals
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-21 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-20
Clara 1-17 Dicksboro 2-13
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling League – Semi-Final
Dunnamaggin 3-17 Glenmore 2-12
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A
Conahy Shamrocks 3-17 Tullaroan 3-15
Duggan Steel Under-16 A Hurling Championship – Final
O'Loughlin Gaels 4-9 James Stephens 1-17
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals
Dicksboro 2-20 Young Irelands 4-5
James Stephens 4-12 O'Loughlin Gaels 1-8
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
St Martin's 3-8 Graigue Ballycallan 1-6
Glenmore 3-9 Lisdowney 0-3
Danesfort 2-10 Emeralds 2-6
Graignamanagh 3-14 Conahy Shamrocks 3-5
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship
Carrickshock 1-11 Clara 0-8
Barrow Rangers 8-16 Blacks and Whites 2-5
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol
Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Kilkenny CBS NS 6-7 St. Patricks DLS 2-6
Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 1-8 St. Canice`s NS 2-4
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Coon Muckalee NS 4-5 Lisdowney NS 1-2
Castlecomer BNS 4-3 Conahy NS 1-1
Clogh Mooneenroe NS 3-9 Urlingford NS 1-4
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
Gowran NS 5-4 St. Canice`s NS 3-2
Kilmanagh NS 5-5 Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí 1-0
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Piltown NS 2-3 Mooncoin Schools 1-3
Graigue/Skeough 2-6 Kilmacow BNS 1-0
Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-5 Glenmore NS 1-2
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Danesfort NS 3-4 Mullinavat NS 0-3
Dunnamaggin NS 5-6 Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 2-3
(Round: Rd 2), Scoil McCauley Rice NS 2-9 Carrickshock NS 2-5
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Ballyragget NS 2-4 Windgap NS 1-2
Freshford NS 6-2 Kilkenny School Project 3-2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on