Kilkenny Hurling: Draws made for senior, intermediate and junior quarter-finals

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny senior, intermediate and junior hurling championships.

Senior champions O'Loughlin Gaels have been paired with Erin's Own (Castlecomer) - the sides last met in the fifth round of the league, a game the city side won on their way to the league final.

Another tasty tie sees Clara take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in a repeat of the 2014 county final.

The full draws for the three championships are:

St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals

Carrickshock v James Stephens

O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks

Dicksboro v Mullinavat

Games to be played on the weekend of September 30 and October 1

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals

Thomastown v Graigue-Ballycallan

Glenmore v Mooncoin

St Patrick’s v Tullogher-Rosbercon or Lisdowney

Tullaroan v Young Irelands

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship quarter-finals

John Lockes v Galmoy

Piltown v Blacks & Whites

Emeralds v Slieverue

Clara v O’Loughlin Gaels