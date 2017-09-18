Kilkenny Hurling: Draws made for senior, intermediate and junior quarter-finals
The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny senior, intermediate and junior hurling championships.
Senior champions O'Loughlin Gaels have been paired with Erin's Own (Castlecomer) - the sides last met in the fifth round of the league, a game the city side won on their way to the league final.
Another tasty tie sees Clara take on Ballyhale Shamrocks in a repeat of the 2014 county final.
The full draws for the three championships are:
St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals
Carrickshock v James Stephens
O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own
Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks
Dicksboro v Mullinavat
Games to be played on the weekend of September 30 and October 1
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals
Thomastown v Graigue-Ballycallan
Glenmore v Mooncoin
St Patrick’s v Tullogher-Rosbercon or Lisdowney
Tullaroan v Young Irelands
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship quarter-finals
John Lockes v Galmoy
Piltown v Blacks & Whites
Emeralds v Slieverue
Clara v O’Loughlin Gaels
