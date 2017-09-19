Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week

@KKPeopleSport

Reporter:

@KKPeopleSport

Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY, September 20

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group A

Kilmacow:  Kilmacow V Dunnamaggin 6.15pm

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol (games 4pm; first team at home) Roinn A Toymaster Football League

St. Canice`s NS V Thomastown NS

St. Patricks DLS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí  

Kilkenny CBS NS V Bennettsbridge NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Lisdowney NS V Castlecomer BNS  

Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Coon Muckalee NS

Urlingford NS V Conahy NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí V Clara NS  

Gowran NS V Kilmanagh NS  

St. Canice`s NS V St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Graigue/skeough v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge  

Piltown NS V Tullogher Rosbercon NS  

Glenmore NS V Kilmacow BNS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Danesfort NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale  

Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Mullinavat NS  

Carrickshock NS V Dunnamaggin NS  

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Kilkenny School Project V Ballyragget NS  

Goresbridge/Paulstown V Freshford NS  

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Corn na Tuaithe Country Cup Football

Graigue/Skeough v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge  

Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale V Mullinavat NS

Dunnamaggin NS V Coon Muckalee NS

Glenmore NS V Kilmanagh NS

Mooncoin Schools V Carrickshock NS

Lisdowney NS V Castlecomer BNS

Conahy NS V Piltown NS  

Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Gowran NS

THURSDAY

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

Larchfield:  Danesfort V Bennettsbridge 6.15pm

SATURDAY

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals

Mullinavat:  Glenmore V Mooncoin 2pm

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Tullaroan V Young Irelands 5pm

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals

Tullaroan:  John Lockes V Galmoy 2pm  

Danesfort:  Emeralds V Slieverue 4pm  

Ballyhale:  Piltown V Blacks and Whites 4pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship

Jenkinstown:  Erins Own V O'Loughlin Gaels 5pm  

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship

Danesfort:  Rower Inistioge V St Lachtain's 5pm   

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship

Mullinavat: Carrickshock v Tullogher Rosbercon 5pm

St Johns Park: Dicksboro v James Stephens 5pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League Group B

Ballyhale:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V Naas 2pm

SUNDAY

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship

1st Rd Replay: Gowran:  Lisdowney V Tullogher Rosbercon 1.30pm  

Q/Final:  St. John's Park:  Thomastown V Graigue Ballycallan 3.30pm 

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B - Final

Bennettsbridge:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Clara 5.30pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship

Ballyhale:  John Lockes V Kilmacow 2pm  

Kilmacow:  Mooncoin V Glenmore 5pm  

Clara:  St Martin's V Young Irelands 5pm  

Bennettsbridge:  Graignamanagh V Galmoy/Windgap 5pm

Jenkinstown:  Fenians V Mullinavat 5pm 

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship

Paulstown: Conahy Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels 5pm

Inistioge:  Blacks and Whites V Slieverue 5pm  

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Mullinavat:  Thomastown V Mooncoin 11am

Clara: James Stephens v Dicksboro 11am:

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Semi-final

Danesfort: Carrickshock V Barrow Rangers 11am