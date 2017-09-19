Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY, September 20
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling League Group A
Kilmacow: Kilmacow V Dunnamaggin 6.15pm
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol (games 4pm; first team at home) Roinn A Toymaster Football League
St. Canice`s NS V Thomastown NS
St. Patricks DLS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Kilkenny CBS NS V Bennettsbridge NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Lisdowney NS V Castlecomer BNS
Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Coon Muckalee NS
Urlingford NS V Conahy NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí V Clara NS
Gowran NS V Kilmanagh NS
St. Canice`s NS V St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Graigue/skeough v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge
Piltown NS V Tullogher Rosbercon NS
Glenmore NS V Kilmacow BNS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Danesfort NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale
Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Mullinavat NS
Carrickshock NS V Dunnamaggin NS
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Kilkenny School Project V Ballyragget NS
Goresbridge/Paulstown V Freshford NS
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Corn na Tuaithe Country Cup Football
Graigue/Skeough v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge
Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale V Mullinavat NS
Dunnamaggin NS V Coon Muckalee NS
Glenmore NS V Kilmanagh NS
Mooncoin Schools V Carrickshock NS
Lisdowney NS V Castlecomer BNS
Conahy NS V Piltown NS
Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Gowran NS
THURSDAY
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
Larchfield: Danesfort V Bennettsbridge 6.15pm
SATURDAY
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter-finals
Mullinavat: Glenmore V Mooncoin 2pm
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Tullaroan V Young Irelands 5pm
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Finals
Tullaroan: John Lockes V Galmoy 2pm
Danesfort: Emeralds V Slieverue 4pm
Ballyhale: Piltown V Blacks and Whites 4pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship
Jenkinstown: Erins Own V O'Loughlin Gaels 5pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship
Danesfort: Rower Inistioge V St Lachtain's 5pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship
Mullinavat: Carrickshock v Tullogher Rosbercon 5pm
St Johns Park: Dicksboro v James Stephens 5pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League Group B
Ballyhale: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Naas 2pm
SUNDAY
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship
1st Rd Replay: Gowran: Lisdowney V Tullogher Rosbercon 1.30pm
Q/Final: St. John's Park: Thomastown V Graigue Ballycallan 3.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Section B - Final
Bennettsbridge: O'Loughlin Gaels V Clara 5.30pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship
Ballyhale: John Lockes V Kilmacow 2pm
Kilmacow: Mooncoin V Glenmore 5pm
Clara: St Martin's V Young Irelands 5pm
Bennettsbridge: Graignamanagh V Galmoy/Windgap 5pm
Jenkinstown: Fenians V Mullinavat 5pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship
Paulstown: Conahy Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels 5pm
Inistioge: Blacks and Whites V Slieverue 5pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Mullinavat: Thomastown V Mooncoin 11am
Clara: James Stephens v Dicksboro 11am:
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Semi-final
Danesfort: Carrickshock V Barrow Rangers 11am
