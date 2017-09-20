Hurling All-Stars: Kilkenny get two nominations

Two Kilkenny players feature in the final list of nominations for this year's PwC All-Stars hurling team. The nominated pair are Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) and T.J. Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

National League and All-Ireland champions, Galway dominate the GAA and the GPA list of the 45 best hurlers of the 2017 season with 14 nominations.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star hurling team of 2017 will be presented with their awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford received 11 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Cork (8), Tipperary (5), Wexford (4), Kilkenny (2) and Clare (1).

PwC All-Star Hurling Nominations

GOALKEEPERS - Colm Callanan (Galway), Anthony Nash (Cork), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford).

DEFENDERS - Mark Coleman (Cork), Daithí Burke (Galway), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Padraic Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Mannion (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Aidan Harte (Galway), Adrian Tuohey (Galway), Darragh Fives (Waterford), Diarmuid O’Keeffe(Wexford), Colm Spillane (Cork), John Hanbury (Galway), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

MIDFIELDERS - David Burke (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Coen (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Lee Chin (Wexford).

FORWARDS - Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Alan Cadogan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway) Conor Lehane (Cork), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Conor McDonald (Wexford), Cathal Mannion (Galway).

Hurler of the Year Nominees - Joe Canning (Galway), Kevin Moran (Waterford), Jamie Barron (Waterford).

Young Hurler of the Year Nominees - Mark Coleman (Cork), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway).