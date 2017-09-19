Kilkenny Soccer: Leinster Junior Cup dominates weekend fixtures
Cup hopes take centrestage this weekend as clubs from the Kilkenny & District League face provincial and national action.
The big games will see several sides compete in the Leinster Junior Cup. At under-age level there are SFAI Skechers Cup games for clubs at under-13 and under-15 levels.
THURSDAY
Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three
Thomastown United B v Bridge United B, 6.15pm.
Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two
Thomastown United B v Bridge United B, 6.30pm.
FRIDAY
Leinster Junior Cup
Usher Celtic v Highview Athletic.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two
Freebooters C v Lions, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.
Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup
Evergreen v Deen Celtic, 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
Under-19 Henderson Shield
Ormonde Villa v Lions, 2.30pm.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Athy Town v Lions, 3pm.
Vale Wanderers v Hanover Harps, 3pm.
Evergreen v Thomastown United, 4pm.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two
Bridge United B v Evergreen B, 11am.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three
Deen Celtic B v Southend United, 11am.
Fort Rangers v Freebooters B, 11am.
Highview Athletic v Newpark, 11am.
Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup
New Oak Boys v Thomastown United.
Callan United v Southend United, 12 noon.
Freebooters v Villa, Scanlon Park 12 noon.
Bansha Celtic v Bridge United, 1pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One
Fort Rangers v Stoneyford United, 12.45pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two
Deen Celtic B v Freebooters B, 11am.
Freshford Town v Highview Athletic Woodview, 11am.
Lions v Thomastown United B, 1pm.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three
Evergreen Athletic v River Rangers, 11am.
Paulstown 06 v Evergreen Rovers, 1pm.
Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup
Thomastown United v Crettyard United, 12 noon.
Dungarvan v Evergreen A, 12.30pm.
Bridge United v Hanover Harps B, 2pm.
East End United v Callan United, 2pm.
Evergreen B v St Paul’s, 2pm.
Freebooters v Courtown Hibs, Scanlon Park 2pm.
Deen Celtic v Hanover Harps, 3pm.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League
Evergreen City v Vale Wanderers, 3pm.
Freebooters v Bridge United, Fair Green 3pm.
Piltown v Evergreen United, 3pm.
Spa United v Lions, 3pm.
Stoneyford United v Thomastown United, 3pm.
SUNDAY
Leinster Junior Cup
Stoneyford United v Mountmellick United, 11am.
Thomastown United v Corduff, 11am.
Johnstown v Fort Rangers, 1pm.
New Ross Town v Deen Celtic, 1pm.
Ormonde Villa v Sheriff, 1pm.
Wicklow Rovers v Callan United, 1pm.
Arklow Celtic v Brookville, 1.30pm.
Freebooters v Sheridan, 2pm.
Gorey Celtic v Evergreen, 2pm.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two
Paulstown 06 v Bridge United, 11am.
River Rangers v Newpark, 11am.
Brogmaker Division Three
East End United v Clover United B, 11am.
Freshford Town v Castlewarren Celtic B, 11am.
Evergreen 46 v St John’s, 2.30pm.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Piltown v Freebooters, 1.30pm.
Under-14 FAI Women’s Cup
Thomastown United v Hanover Harps, 3pm.
MONDAY
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three
Freebooters C v Bridge United C, 7.15pm.
