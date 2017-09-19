Kilkenny Soccer: Leinster Junior Cup dominates weekend fixtures

Cup hopes take centrestage this weekend as clubs from the Kilkenny & District League face provincial and national action.

The big games will see several sides compete in the Leinster Junior Cup. At under-age level there are SFAI Skechers Cup games for clubs at under-13 and under-15 levels.

THURSDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Thomastown United B v Bridge United B, 6.15pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Thomastown United B v Bridge United B, 6.30pm.

FRIDAY

Leinster Junior Cup

Usher Celtic v Highview Athletic.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Freebooters C v Lions, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

Evergreen v Deen Celtic, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Ormonde Villa v Lions, 2.30pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Athy Town v Lions, 3pm.

Vale Wanderers v Hanover Harps, 3pm.

Evergreen v Thomastown United, 4pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Bridge United B v Evergreen B, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three

Deen Celtic B v Southend United, 11am.

Fort Rangers v Freebooters B, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Newpark, 11am.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

New Oak Boys v Thomastown United.

Callan United v Southend United, 12 noon.

Freebooters v Villa, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Bansha Celtic v Bridge United, 1pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Fort Rangers v Stoneyford United, 12.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Deen Celtic B v Freebooters B, 11am.

Freshford Town v Highview Athletic Woodview, 11am.

Lions v Thomastown United B, 1pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

Evergreen Athletic v River Rangers, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Evergreen Rovers, 1pm.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup

Thomastown United v Crettyard United, 12 noon.

Dungarvan v Evergreen A, 12.30pm.

Bridge United v Hanover Harps B, 2pm.

East End United v Callan United, 2pm.

Evergreen B v St Paul’s, 2pm.

Freebooters v Courtown Hibs, Scanlon Park 2pm.

Deen Celtic v Hanover Harps, 3pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen City v Vale Wanderers, 3pm.

Freebooters v Bridge United, Fair Green 3pm.

Piltown v Evergreen United, 3pm.

Spa United v Lions, 3pm.

Stoneyford United v Thomastown United, 3pm.

SUNDAY

Leinster Junior Cup

Stoneyford United v Mountmellick United, 11am.

Thomastown United v Corduff, 11am.

Johnstown v Fort Rangers, 1pm.

New Ross Town v Deen Celtic, 1pm.

Ormonde Villa v Sheriff, 1pm.

Wicklow Rovers v Callan United, 1pm.

Arklow Celtic v Brookville, 1.30pm.

Freebooters v Sheridan, 2pm.

Gorey Celtic v Evergreen, 2pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Paulstown 06 v Bridge United, 11am.

River Rangers v Newpark, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

East End United v Clover United B, 11am.

Freshford Town v Castlewarren Celtic B, 11am.

Evergreen 46 v St John’s, 2.30pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown v Freebooters, 1.30pm.

Under-14 FAI Women’s Cup

Thomastown United v Hanover Harps, 3pm.

MONDAY

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

Freebooters C v Bridge United C, 7.15pm.