Kilkenny greyhounds: Murt Leahy has three contenders in three finals

Racing at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday night proved to be an enthralling affair.

There was drama both on the track and off it with a coin toss needed to decide the sixth and final place in the Langton House Hotel Derby.

The second semi-final saw Berkey to the fore early doors and he ran the bends well to edge two lengths clear of the slow starting Skeogh Man.

The lead remained at two lengths into the third but soon Skeogh Man began to tire.

The Murt Leahy trained Berkey (Kinloch Brae-Sheer Classic) was left clear and came home three lengths clear of Ambitious Sparky in 28.99.

Hey Rebellion and Skeogh Man dead-heated for third place and a coin toss was needed. Hey Rebellion won the toss and will contest next Friday’s final.

The other semi was won by Dutch Dream as Murt Leahy got contenders through to the three final.

Race 1 a4 525

Sawdust Club and Foulkscourt Rush vied for the lead in the opener. The duo were level at the first until the latter was clipped from behind.

Sawdust Club went on and was two lengths clear of Flomur Pete at the second bend.

The Murt Leahy trained Sawdust Club doubled his lead into the third and then stayed clear to see off Ratchies Cain by five and a half lengths in 29.39.

a3 Novice 725

Tinahue Angel was the all the way winner of the novice staying contest.

Piercestown Zara made a race of it for much of the contest but could never get on terms. Tinahue Angel held a two length lead early on before extending it down the back stretch for the second time.

In the latter stages Tinahue Angel eased away to win by five lengths in 40.98.

Ocean Feed Greyhound + Open Unraced 525

The Perry Aylward trained Mays Twilightson was the impressive winner of the Open Unraced final.

The winner popped out of trap 3 and showed big early dash to lead the field around the opening turn.

The leader was two lengths clear of Dream Wrecker out of the second and maintained that advantage into the third. Mays Twilightson never let up and ran out a superb winner by two lengths in 29.09.

Ocean Feed Greyhound + a3 525 semi-final

There was money for Boomalong but he looked in a world of bother early on as both Garryglass Tiger and Optimistic Misty flew to the bend.

Optimistic Misty went on to hold a two length lead at the second bend, but that lead was down to a length by the third as Boomalong joined in the chase.

Optimistic Misty faded up the home stretch and it was Karol Ramsbottom trained Boomalong who pounced to win by three quarters of a length in 29.37.

Langton House Hotel and TSC Derby

In the first semi-final of the local derby Jaytee President and Dutch Dream started well.

There was bumping at the bend and Jaytee President went backwards.

Dutch Dream went on and was five lengths clear of Clonduff Jet at the second bend. The lead was still at five lengths as Dutch Dream led around the third.

Karlow Joe finished with a flourish and rapidly closed up on Dutch Dream. However, Crossing the line, the Murt Leahy trained Dutch Dream was still a half a length in front in 29.14.

Ocean Feed Greyhound + a3 525 semi-final

In the second of the a3 finals, the hot favourite Sober Escape missed the kick as Eastend Millie led up to the bend.

The leader could not get the turn and there was plenty of bumping. Sober Escape was able get back in the frame and he hit the front out of the second.

The Karol Ramsbottom trained Sober Escape was untroubled from that point onwards. The evens favourite went on and scored a cosy four length success in 29.39.

Ocean Feed Greyhound and a2 525 semi-final

After a level start, Pronto Tank showed the best pace up to lead into the first.

The pace setter was clipped from behind and ran wide. Karlow Leader went on and was a length in front of Bull Run Button out of the second.

Bull Run Button powered by into the third turn and galloped on relentlessly to score by six lengths in 28.93, the fastest time of the night.

Ocean Feed Greyhound + a2 525 semi-final

The second semi-final saw Pookies Pronto start fast and shoot to the first bend.

Karlow Rocket pushed by on the turn and went on to hold a length lead over Pookies Pronto and Artistic Captain at the second bend.

The lead stayed at two lengths all the way down to the third.

Artistic Captain finished well but not well enough as Karlow Rocket saw it out by a length in 29.55.