Kilkenny JHC: avoiding losses against wind crucial for Piltown

Piltown did very well to incur no real damage when playing against the strong wind in the first half, but they still had to battle hard all the way to break down Blacks and Whites before advancing to the Kilkenny junior hurling championship semi-finals.

The losers opened like a run away train and whipped over points without reply during the opening six minutes through free taker Niall Kennedy (3) and Martin Kelly to establish a strong foothold in the game.

With the wind the main dictating factor, Piltown did well to nick a few scores through Philly Kenny and Kevin Walsh to help get them going. When Kevin Brophy crashed home a goal in the 13th minute they jumped in front and were flying.

In fact, they led most of the rest of the way to the break, Blacks and Whites needing a late point from a free by Kennedy to get level at the half time, 1-6 to 0-9.

Martin Power and Shane O'Dwyer stole points to put Piltown in front early in the new half. With the wind behind them, Pitown led all the way home, but it was never easy against determined and hard chasing opponents.

SCORERS: Piltown - Shane O'Dwyer (0-4); Kevin Brophy (1-1); Martin Power (0-3); Philly Kenny, Kevin Walsh (0-2 each); James Norris, Shane Kinsella, Ronan Ryan (0-1 each). Blacks and Whites - Niall Kennedy (0-8); Martin Kelly (0-3); John Lennon (0-1).