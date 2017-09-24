Kilkenny IHC: Eddie Brennan comes off bench to help Ballycallan to thrilling win

It turned out to be an eventful 24 hours or so for former Kilkenny star, Eddie Brennan. First he stepped down as county under-21 team manager.

Then he brought nearly 12 months of inactivity as a player to a close by coming on as a sub to help Graigue Ballycallan qualify for the intermediate hurling championship semi-finals.

Graigue claimed the scalp of recently crowned league champions, Thomastown, after a terrific battle in the sun in St John's Park today.

The winners looked in trouble at half-time when trailing by 1-4 to 1-10, the Thomastown goal scored by Adrian Burke virtually on the whistle.

The 'Town, who had looked solid at the back and threatening up front during the opening half, just couldn't control the game after the turn. Brennan, and two other subs strung by Graigue, all made an impact with the former All-Star scoring two points.

A 42nd minute goal from Billy Ryan helped the winners attain parity at 1-13 to 2-10. Then a goal six minutes from the end by Jesse Roberts shot them in front, 3-11 to 1-15.

That score was sandwiched between points from long range frees by goalie, Ciarán Hoyne, as Graigue really turned the screws. That take of 1-2 in two minutes swung the verdict and the league champions were gone.

SCORERS: Graigue-Ballycallan - Sean Ryan (0-8); Billy Ryan, Colum Prendiville (1-1 each); Jesse Roberts (1-0); Ciarán Hoyne, Eddie Brennan (0-2 each); Richard Keoghan (0-1). Thomastown - Jonjo Farrell (0-6); Robbie Donnelly (0-5); John Donnelly (0-3); Adrian Burke (1-0); John Barron, Dylan Caulfield, Daithí Barron (0-1 each).