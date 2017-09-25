Kilkenny hurling: updated news on draws and fixtures

Defending champions, O'Loughlin Gaels will have a Saturday slot when the Kilkenny senior hurling championship quarter-finals are played this weekend.

The senior hurling quarter-finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday double header at Nowlan Park will be televised live by eirsport.

It will feature Erin's Own against O'Loughlin Gaels (2pm) and Ballyhale Shamrocks against Clara (3.15pm).

The other semi-finals will be played on Sunday, Mullinavat against League champions, Dicksboro in Ballyhale (12.30pm) and James Stephens against Carrickshock in Thomastown (12.30pm).

O'Loughlin's won the Section B junior hurling championship final yesterday, thereby earning entry to the junior championship semi-finals proper which will be played on Sunday. The other semi-finalists are John Lockes (Callan), Piltown and Slieverue.

The draws for the junior semi-finals, plus the intermediate semi-finals, will be made by the County Board at 7.30pm this evening.

Because the O'Loughlin's juniors are playing on Sunday, that meant their seniors had to face Erin's Own (Castlecomer) in the senior quarter-final as part of Saturday's double bill in the 'Park.

Through to the intermediate semi-finals, which will be played the weekend after next, are Glenmore, Tullaroan and Graigue-Ballycallan. They will be joined by either St Patrick's or Lisdowney, who play in the quarter-finals on Sunday in Freshford (12.30pm).