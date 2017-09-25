Kilkenny Hurling: draws made for intermediate and junior championships
Padraig Walsh's Tullaroan will take on Lisdowney or St Patrick's in the IHC semi-finals. James Ryall's Graigue-Ballycallan face Glenmore
Tullaroan will take on the winners of the Lisdowney v St Patrick's (Ballyragget) quarter-final in this year's intermediate hurling semi-finals.
The draw, which was made in Nowlan Park on Monday night, sees Glenmore go up against Graigue-Ballycallan in the other semi-final.
Michael Lyng Motors IHC
Tullaroan v Lisdowney/St Patrick's
Glenmore v Graigue-Ballycallan
Both games will be played in Nowlan Park on Sunday, October 8
The last semi-final spot will be decided this weekend after Lisdowney take on St Patrick's in the remaining quarter-final.
Junior Hurling
The draw was also made for the JJ Kavanagh & Sons junior hurling semi-finals. These games will be played in Nowlan Park on Sunday.
JJ Kavanagh & Sons JHC
Slieverue v John Lockes
O'Loughlin Gaels v Piltown
