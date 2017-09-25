Kilkenny Hurling: draws made for intermediate and junior championships

Tullaroan will take on the winners of the Lisdowney v St Patrick's (Ballyragget) quarter-final in this year's intermediate hurling semi-finals.

The draw, which was made in Nowlan Park on Monday night, sees Glenmore go up against Graigue-Ballycallan in the other semi-final.

Michael Lyng Motors IHC

Tullaroan v Lisdowney/St Patrick's

Glenmore v Graigue-Ballycallan

Both games will be played in Nowlan Park on Sunday, October 8

The last semi-final spot will be decided this weekend after Lisdowney take on St Patrick's in the remaining quarter-final.

Junior Hurling

The draw was also made for the JJ Kavanagh & Sons junior hurling semi-finals. These games will be played in Nowlan Park on Sunday.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons JHC

Slieverue v John Lockes

O'Loughlin Gaels v Piltown