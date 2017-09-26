Soccer: Kilkenny striker Maguire named in Republic of Ireland squad

Kilkenny's Seanie Maguire is in the running to make his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland.

The Preston North End striker was named in a provisional 32-man Republic of Ireland squad by manager Martin O'Neill ahead of the final two Group D games in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At a press conference in Aviva's Dublin headquarters today (Tuesday), O'Neill announced his 32-man provisional roster for the games at home to Moldova in Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 and away to Wales in Cardiff on Monday, October 9.

Included in the squad for the first time are Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, who qualifies through his Carlow-born grandmother and Wexford-born grandfather, and Millwall's Aiden O'Brien, who is a former underage international.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick and forward David McGoldrick both return after missing the games against Georgia and Serbia. However, injury rules out Greg Cunningham (knee) and Jonathan Walters (knee).

While both Robbie Brady and James McClean are suspended for the Moldova game, they are expected to link up with the squad when the players report into camp on Monday, October 2.

Tickets for the clash with Moldova at Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 are still available via ticketmaster.ie

Republic of Ireland MNT Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)