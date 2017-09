Kilkenny Soccer: Fixtures and results

With the FAI Junior Cup taking centre-stage it promises to be a busy weekend on the soccer front in Kilkenny.

FRIDAY

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Freebooters United v Bridge United B, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

SATURDAY

Pat Maher Shield

Evergreen B v Ormonde Villa, 7.30pm.

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Southend United v Deen Celtic.

Callan United v Castlewarren Celtic, 2.30pm.

Ormonde Villa v Freebooters, 2.30pm.

Under-16 FAI Women’s Cup

Thomastown United v Wexford Youths, 3pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Kilkenny United v Freebooters, Scanlon Park 2pm.

Under-16 SFAI Skechers Cup

Clonmel Town v Thomastown United.

Evergreen v Hanover Harps, 11am.

Bridge United v Peake Villa, 4pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division One

Evergreen B v Freebooters, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Bridge United, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Lions, 5pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division One

Piltown v Hanover Harps, 3pm.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League Division Two

Bridge United v Callan United, 3pm.

Lions v Newpark, 3pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division One

Bridge United A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Deen Celtic A v Thomastown A, 11am.

Freebooters A v Evergreen B, Scanlon Park 4pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Two

Highview Athletic v Evergreen C.

Fort Rangers v Stoneyford United, 2pm.

Paulstown 06 v Freebooters B, 2pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Bridge United B v Deen Celtic B, 11am.

Spa United v Thomastown United B, 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division One

Deen Celtic A v Stoneyford United A, 12.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Thomastown United B v Highview Athletic, 10.30am.

Lions B v Stoneyford United B, 12.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Clover United v Evergreen 07, 11am.

Freebooters Albion v Spa United, Scanlon Park 12.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Four

Paulstown 06 v Bridge United D, 5.30pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup

Thomastown United v Peake Villa, 12 noon.

Callan United v St Patrick’s Boys, 12 noon.

Piltown v Freebooters, 12.30pm.

Lions v Cashel Town, 5pm.

SUNDAY

FAI Junior Cup

Castlewarren Celtic v Arlington FC, 11am.

Crettyard United v Fort Rangers, 11am.

Freebooters v Corach Ramblers, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Campile United, 11am.

Mullingar Town v Clover United, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Killeshin, 11am.

Thomastown United v Deen Celtic, 11am.

Vale Wanderers v Evergreen, 11am.

Callan United v FC Killoe, 2pm.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Bridge United v Newpark, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v River Rangers, 11am.

Spa United v Ballacolla, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Evergreen 46 v Freshford Town, 11am.

St John’s v East End United, 2.30pm.

Under-17 Con Downey Shield

Freebooters v Stoneyford United, 2.30pm.

Lions v Highview Athletic, 2.30pm.

Under-17 League Section B

River Rangers v Freshford Town, 2.30pm.

Thomastown United v Evergreen B, 2.30pm.

Under-16 FAI Women’s Cup

Evergreen v Piltown, 3pm.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup

East End United v Gorey Rangers, 1.30pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup

Bridge United v East End United, 1pm.

Evergreen A v Southend United, 2pm.

SOCCER RESULTS

Leinster Junior Cup

Stoneyford United 2, Mountmellick United 3.

Johnstown 3, Fort Rangers 1.

New Ross Town 2, Deen Celtic 4.

Ormonde Villa 0, Sheriff YC 6.

Wicklow Rovers 5, Callan United 0.

Freebooters 3, Sheridan 0.

Gorey Celtic 3, Evergreen 4.

Thomastown United 1, Corduff 3.

Usher Celtic 4, Highview Athletic 1.

Eamon Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Paulstown 06 0, Bridge United 6.

River Rangers 1, Newpark 5.

Brogmaker Division Three

East End United 4, Clover United B 1.

Freshford Town 2, Castlewarren Celtic B 3.

Evergreen 46 4, St John’s 1.

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Ormonde Villa 3, Lions 0.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown 2, Freebooters 1.

Evergreen 5, Thomastown United 1.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Bridge United B 3, Evergreen B 0.

Freebooters C 1, Lions 5.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three

Deen Celtic B 4, Southend United 2.

Fort Rangers 0, Freebooters B 4.

Highview Athletic 5, Newpark 0.

Under-15 SFAI Skechers Cup

New Oak Boys 3, Thomastown United 1.

Bansha Celtic 4, Bridge United 3.

Callan United 2, Southend United 3.

Freebooters 0, Villa 5.

Evergreen 6, Deen Celtic 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division Three

Thomastown United B 3, Bridge United B 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Fort Rangers 1, Stoneyford United 3.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Deen Celtic B 4, Freebooters B 4.

Freshford Town 2, Highview Athletic 5.

Lions 6, Thomastown United B 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

Paulstown 06 5, Evergreen Rovers 2.

Evergreen Athletic 3, River Rangers 5.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Cup

Thomastown United 5, Crettyard United 0.

Dungarvan 2, Evergreen A 8.

Bridge United 5, Hanover Harps B 3.

East End United 5, Callan United 0.

Evergreen B 4, St Paul’s 3.

Freebooters 3, Courtown Hibs 0.

Deen Celtic 1, Hanover Harps A 2.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown 3, Evergreen United 3.

Freebooters 1, Bridge United 2.

Spa United 0, Lions 3.

Stoneyford United 4, Thomastown United 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Two

Thomastown United B 2, Bridge United B 6.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division Three

Spa United 5, Bridge United C 0.