Greyhounds: Hey Rebellion found plenty when pressure applied

There was a good crowd in attendance at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday night for the final of the Langton House Hotel Derby.

All the early pace looked to be on the outer, but as the wide runners got in each others way, Hey Rebellion went up strongly from trap 2.

After getting the bend, Hey Rebellion kicked three lengths clear of Dutch Dream and Lemon Ollie out of the second turn.

Lemon Ollie ran the back stretch strongly to close up to within a length. That is as close as he got as Hey Rebellion found plenty for pressure.

The Karol Ramsbottom-trained son of Scolari Me Daddy and Hey Ruby galloped to the line to win by a length and a half in a career best 29.06.

The other finals were won by Karlow Rocket and Optimistic Misty.

The card started with a fast run by Ping Putter. The Thomas Buggy trained favourite began fast in company with Moynevilla Annie.

Ping Putter moved two lengths clear out of the first bend and ran the back stretch strongly to increase her lead to four lengths turning for home.

Moynevilla Annie continued to chase but Ping Putter remained in charge to win by three and a half lengths in 29.10.

Started well

Ballinacrow Lady and Ratchies Cain started well in the next race with the former going on to get the bend.

The leader was a length clear at the second bend but by the third the lead was down to a half a length as Vintage Charm joined Ratchies Cain in the chase.

Ballinacrow Lady dug deep and was not for passing in the latter stages, holding Vintage Charm by a length and a half in 29.51.

In the third race of the night (a3 bitch 525) Flomur Roisin led into the first bend but ran off the turn.

Gortkelly Eve took advantage of the bother to go clear on the outer. Gortkelly Eve raced three lengths clear out of the second and maintained that lead over Kilmacar Hurah around the third.

The long time leader never let up and raced away to win by four lengths in a career-best 29.29.

Open 725

Brownshill Ace has had his issues at traps, but he got it right on Friday night and positioned himself behind Timahue Angel early on.

Brownshill Ace took it up heading towards the third and by the fourth bend he was three lengths to the good. The lead was still at three lengths into the fourth but Tinahue Angel was not finished.

Tinahue Angel finished strongly but Brownshill Ace saw it out by a length and a half in 40.67.

Started best

The first of the night’s finals (Ocean Feeds Greyhound + a3 525) saw Optimistic Misty start best and zip up to the first bend.

The pace setter went on to hold a length lead at the second, but had the hot favourite Sober Escape on her tail. The duo were level around the third but between the bends, Sober Escape edged a half a length clear.

Just as it looked like Sober Escape would go on to win, the pair tangled. Sober Escape went backwards, but the Thomas Buggy trained Optimistic Misty went on to win by three lengths in 29.44 as Crossleigh Sven came through for second.

The sixth race was level early going to the first bend. Condor Merlin went on strongly and took control in a matter of strides.

Condor Merlin moved three lengths clear at the second, a lead he increased to five lengths into the third turn. Silverback Jack chased Condor Merlin home but never got any closer than six lengths in a time of 29.23.

The Ocean Feed Greyhound a2 final was tight from traps before Karlow Rocket took over going to the first bend.

The leader shot four lengths clear out of the second as Pennys Rey moved in pursuit. The challenger halved the deficit into the third and looked set to get on terms up the home straight.

However, Karlow Rocket found that bit extra to win in 29.46.

After an even beginning there was little in it going to the first in race nine. Galmonian Richie went on along the outer and held a length lead over Malvern out of the second.

Malvern hit the front into the third and looked to have the race in the bag. Tarsna All Black had other ideas and came home with a rattle to get up and deny Malvern by a short head in 29.51.

Pookies Pronto started best in the next race and led the field up and around the opening turn.

Skeogh Man took over between the bends and powered down the back stretch to move three lengths clear of the early leader. Pookies Pronto rallied but Skeogh Man held on to the win by a length and a half in 29.43.