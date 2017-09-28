Kilkenny hurling: No package for clubs as TV first looms

There is no provision for payment to Kilkenny clubs from the games being televised at the weekend.

Two of the senior hurling quarter-finals being played on Saturday will be televised in what is a new development in Gaelic games locally.

eir Sport, a sports television company based in Dublin and a subsidiary of Irish telecommunications company Eir, will be televising two of the senior hurling ties being played in Nowlan Park.

This will the first time Kilkenny matches below county final level will be televised live.

TG4 have been covering Gaelic games at club level for years, mainly county finals, and now eir Sport can televise matches not being broadcast by the Irish station.

Clubs games in other counties have been televised live by eir Sport in recent weeks.

The Kilkenny venture is likely to be a one off situation this season, the ’People has been told.

The attractive double feature will involve champions, O’Loughlin Gaels against Erin’s Own (Castlecomer), plus the Clara versus Ballyhale Shamrocks match.

In Kilkenny, the ‘gate’ money for such matches is divided between the clubs involved.

However, no provision has been made for a compensation package for clubs if the attendance falls short of expectations, which can sometimes happen when games are televised live.

The County Board will receive a payment for allowing the game to be televised, apparently.

Beyond that the only provision currently in place is that the ‘gate’ will be divided as usual between the participating clubs, the ’People has been told.

This county is unusual, if not unique, in that clubs share the ‘gate’ money from games up to the semi-final stages of competitions.

Funds from semi-finals and finals go directly into the County Board coffers.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, with Dicksboro facing Mullinavat in Ballyhale (12.30pm) and Carrickshock playing James Stephens in Thomastown (12.30pm).

Meanwhile, Kilkenny clubs will shortly turn their attention to nominations for the Executive of the County Board.

All the mains officers are due to step down at GAA County Convention having served a five year term, after which they must vacate the position.

Leaving their current positions will be Ned Quinn (chairman), Conor Denieffe (vice-chairman), Jimmy Walsh (secretary), Seamus Reade (PRO), John Healy (Central Council delegate) and Val Malone (Development Officer).

Convention will be held in mid-December. Nominations close in late November.