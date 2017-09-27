Soccer: Premier League trophy tour is coming to Kilkenny!

Kilkenny soccer fans will get a real kick out of their favourite sport when a famous piece of silverware comes to the city next week.

Cadbury, the official snack partner to the Premier League, will bring the Premier League trophy to the Marble City.

As part of their new partnership with the Premier League, which kicked-off this season, Cadbury are offering soccer fans the chance to get their photo taken with the famous trophy at Caulfield’s SuperValu Loughboy next Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm sharp.

The 2017/18 Premier League season marks the first year of Cadbury’s three-year partnership, which also includes sponsorship of the Premier League Golden Boot and Golden Glove Awards.

To celebrate their sponsorship, Cadbury are offering football fans chances to win lots of prizes, including match tickets, throughout the season through on-pack and in-store competitions.