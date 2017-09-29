Kilkenny athletics: great day in Kilmacow

A beautiful Indian Summer’s day greeted athletics enthusiasts who flocked to Kilmacow on Sunday for the 40th annual Open cross-country.

This event is a must on any athletic clubs calendar as was evident by the plethora of athletes from as far as Kerry, Cork, Tullamore (Offaly), Dublin and Limerick, along with South Eastern neighbours who lined up for the respective events.

With a well laid out course and newly mulched hills, it was the perfect cross country course on what was a perfect day.

Parents of children, who themselves flocked to Kilmacow in the 1980s and 1990s could be forgiven for thinking they were taken back in time – the voice of Ed Williams the starter droned through the air with the same resonance it did 40 years ago.

St Senan’s AC retained the Fintan O’Sullivan Cup for the best juvenile cross-country club, followed by Waterford AC and West Waterford, putting athletics firmly on the map in this corner of Ireland.

local clubs do well

With the parish under starting orders, the girls under-8 produced the first of a double for the Daly sisters of KCH, with mother Lorna and grandad Robbie Norwood looking on with pride.

Ellen won the under-8 and Molly the under-10 section.

St Senan’s AC were very prominent with Ben Wallis a fantastic winner in the boys under-12; Tara Ramasawmy second in under-16 and little brother Anil third at under-10.

Newcomer Ehtan Butler was third in under-14 after a steady, strategic run.

Fast finishing Eve Dunphy overtook clubmate Caoimhe Phelan in the home straight to finish third.

Team medals

Brothers Darragh Carroll and Thomas Carroll finished second in their respective age groups, under-8 and 9.

Orla Brennan was third at under-10 but the race of the day went to Hannah Kehoe, whose strong and steadfast run saw her clinch gold.

It was lovely to see Hannah embrace long-time rival Fiona Dillion at the end of the race, an expression of true camaraderie.

And another swift Kirwan lady from Thomastown blossomed and claimed gold.

Orla Kirwan, emulating her big sisters Aine’s path in Kilmacow, secured top spot in the girls under-12.

Zoe Beck was third in the girls under-8. Fiona Dillion returned to racing after a long battle with injury and finished second in girls under-14.

St Joesph’s went to Kilmacow with a large group of 8 to 12 year olds, and they did well.

Grace Glennon won silver in girls under-12.

Not even the fast finishing Eve Dunphy, St Senan’s could catch her.

Senior races

In the senior ladies race, St Senan’s clinched team victory from neighbours St Joesphs.

Kilmacow produced a 1, 2 with Adele Walsh leading home from Michelle McDonald.

There was plenty of Kilkenny talent in this race, which augers well for the upcoming county seniors in Kilmacow on October 8.

The senior men’s race was won by Tom O’Keffee, KCH with Conor Bolger, KCH taking the top vets prize.

KCH won the team prize in the senior men's section.

With such intense competition evident in Kilmacow, things are looking good for the county championships on Sunday.

Clubs have been reminded that the county championships are in Ballycurran Cross on Sunday (11am). Club singlets should be worn.

These races are qualifiers for the county team for the upcoming Leinster Championships.

Results

Girls under-8 - 1 Ellen Daly, KCH; 2 Saoirse Flanagan, DMP; 3 Zoe Beck, Thomastown; 4 Jessie Aspell, Tagmon; 5 Becky P Hara, KCK; 6 Kayleigh Butler, Taghmon; 7 Arewn Mulligan, Waterford AC; 8 Emma Aird, Clonmel; 9 Saorbith Mullally, St Joseph’s; 10 Molly Allen, St Senan’s.

Boys uunder-8 - 1 Shane Laffan, Bree; 2 Sara Carroll, Gowran; 3 Daniel Power, Tramore; 4 Ted Lynch, Finnisk Valley; 5 Sam Corr, Gowran; 6 Rory McCardy, Waterford AC; 7 M.J. Walsh, Ballymore Cobh; 8 Aiden Walsh, Carrick AC; 9 Zack Fenton, St Senan’s; 10 Sam McDonald, St Joseph’s.

Girls under-9 - 1 Ruby Gallagher, North Cork AC; 2 Leah Bolger, Bree; 3 Lucy Giltin, Waterford AC; 4 Niamh McGrath, KCK; 5 Martha Bergin, KCH; 6 Mary Kate Ryan, Thomastown; 7 Molly Byrne, KCK; 8 Abbey Ryan, KCK; 9 Aishling Mullally, St Joseph’s; 10 Grace Gilmartin, St Senan’s.

Boys under-9 - 1 Jayden Kenny, Bree; 2 Thomas Carroll, Gowran; 3 Eoin Prendergast, West Waterford; 4 Paul Miller, KCH; 5 Kayden Scanlon, Finnisk; 6 Kyle Bolger, St Joseph’s; 7 Sam McGrath, Tramore; 8 Odhran Plandorst, Gowran; 9 Paddy O'Neill, SBR; 10 David Phelan, St Senan’s.

Girls under-10 - 1 Molly Daly, KCH; 2 Cassandra Obulla, Waterford AC; 3 Orla Brennan, Gowran; 4 Lily Ryan, St Joseph’s; 5 Erin O'Keeffe, Clonmel; 6 Ashling Coverdale, Thomastown; 7 Ciara Wilson, Bree; 8 Ciara Laffan, Bree; 9 Stephanie O'Connor, Enniscorthy; 10 Ceelin Byrne, St Joseph’s.

Boys under-10 - 1 Joseph O'Connor, St Joseph’s; 2 Fionn Phelan, Ferrybank AC; 3 Anil Ramasawmy, St Senan’s AC; 4 Finlay McCardy, Waterford AC; 5 Conor Farrell, Hugginstown; 6 Senan Devine, KCK; 7 Sam Croke, Carrick AC; 8 Daniel Charles, Clonmel; 9 Ciaran Cummins, St Joseph’s; 10 Tom Keogh, Gowran.

Girls under-12 - 1 Orla Kirwan, Thomastown; 2 Grace Glennon, St Joseph’s; 3 Eve Dunphy, St Senan’s.

Teams - 1 St Senan’s A; 2 St Joseph’s; 3 Waterford AC.

Boys uunder-12 - 1 Ben Wallis, St Senan’s; 2 Cian Flaherty, Clonmel; 3 Ian Holmes, West Waterford.

Teams - 1 St Senan’s; 2 Clonmel; 3 United Striders.

Girls undere-14 - 1 Hannah Keogh, Gowran; 2 Fiona Dillon, Thomastown; 3 Caoimhe Prendergast, West Waterford.

Team - 1 West Waterford; 2 St Joseph’s; 3 St Senan’s and Gowran.

Boys under-14 - 1 Aiden Burke, Waterford; 2 Myles Hewlett, United Striders; 3 Ethan Butler, St Senan’s

Team - 1 Waterford AC; 2 St Senan’s; 3 United Striders.

Girls under-16 - 1 Una O'Brien, Tramore; 2 Tara Ramasawmy, St Senan’s; 3 Siobhan Whelan, Clonmel.

Team - 1 Thomastown; 2 West Waterford; 3 Waterford AC.

Boys under-16 - 1 Matteo Mary, Waterford AC; 2 Conor Mullally, West Waterford; 3 Ben Keane, Waterford AC.

Girls under-18 - 1 Orla O'Connor, Waterford AC; 2 Ruth Heery, Waterford AC; 3 Anna O'Connor. Waterford AC

Team - 1 Waterford AC.

Boys under-18 - 1 Luke Brennan, Waterford AC; 2 Aaron Donnelly, Dundrum South Dublin; 3 Fergus O'Brien, Waterford AC.

Senior ladies - 1 Adele Walsh, St Senan’s; 2 Michelle McDonald, St Senan’s; 3 Catriona Muldowney, KCH.

Team - 1 St Senan’s; 2 St Joseph’s

Ladies over 35 - 1 Jennifer Goggin Walsh, Ballymore Cobh; 2 Barbara Rossiter, KCH; 3 Maria Griffin, St Joseph’s.

Senior men - 1 Tom O'Keeffe, KCH; 2 Patrick Hogan, Ferrybank; 3 Hugo Blair, Waterford

Teams - 1 KCH.

Junior - 1 Bjorn Downes, MoreAbbey Milers Limerick; 2 Shane O'Riordan, West Waterford.

Vets - 1 Ger Moloney, St Paul’s, Wexford; 2 Mossey Keogh, West Waterford; 3 Derek Keogh, Gowran.