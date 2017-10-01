Kilkenny JHC: O'Loughlin's and John Lockes set for big showdown

The Kilkenny junior hurling championship final on this day fortnight at Nowlan Park will be between city side, O'Loughlin Gaels and beaten finalists last season, John Lockes (Callan).

The Callan outfit are already celebrating something significant, however. When they beat Slieverue by 4-16 to 2-11 in the semi-final today they earned entry into the Leinster club junior championship.

Earlier O'Loughlin's had beaten disappointing Piltown by 2-17 to 2-9 in the first semi-final, but no matter what the outcome in the decider they cannot represent the county in the Leinster championship.

O'Loughlin's are a senior club and this was their second team, and those teams cannot represent a county in the provincial competition.

Hence the double delight for John Lockes, who were easier winners over Slieverue than the finishing score might suggest. Slieverue goals during the closing quarter from sub Ollie Mullally and Donnacha Griffin in the 61st minute took the really bad look off things.

Centre-forward and free taker James Power was the winners star man in attack, registering nine points. Full-forward Dan McCormack helped himself to 2-2.

The winners led by 2-12 to 0-5 at half-time after Shane Bergin and Dan McCormack grabbed goals. The killer blow was landed in the 37th minute when Robert Kerwick finished a lovely move by shooting a goal to up the winners lead to 3-14 to 0-7.

O'Loughlin's and Piltown were level four times during the opening half, but late scores from John Doyle, Brian Dowling and Conor Bergin carried the winners into an interval lead of 0-8 to 0-6.

Daniel O'Connor pounced for a great goal for wind assisted O'Loughlin's in the 36th minute to shoot them 1-11 to 0-6 in front, and more or less into the county final.