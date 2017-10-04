Kilkenny greyhounds: Karlow Leader leads the way

Friday night’s card at Kilkenny greyhound track featured eight heats of the valuable Gain Dog Nutrition a3 stake.

With a winner’s cheque of €5,000, there runners from far and wide in action.

The fastest time of the night was posted by a Carlow dog, Karlow Leader, who is well used to the track.

Henry Kelly’s son of Kinloch Brae and Karlow Ming was well away and led the field around the opening two bends.

Karlow Leader was able to skip eight lengths clear into the back stretch as Kildare Farmshop and Totos Act tangled. Kildare Farmshop shaved two lengths off that into the third and came home with a rattle.

But it was not enough. The professional Karlow Leader took the win by two and a half lengths in 29.16.

Elsewhere in the stake Tentothedozen, Karlow Rocket, Artistic Joe and Gowlane Scolari were among the winners.

Gain Dog Nutrition

The opening heat of the valuable a3 stake saw Downtomattys start fast, and he led around the opening two bends.

The pace setter held a three length lead over Barefoot Banker at the start of the back stretch, but he saw that lead reduced to two lengths into the third as Artistic Joe began to close the gap.

Artistic Joe came home with a rattle and got up to deny Downtomattys by a head in 29.24.

In the next heat Cork raider Gowlane Scolari started well and went to the bend strongly.

The leader cut off Galmonian Richie at the turn and then skipped two lengths clear into the second. Gowlane Scolari doubled his lead into the third and never let up as he raced away to see off Devils Red Gray by five lengths in 29.18.

In heat three Annual Bonus was the trap to line winner.

The fast starter led the field into the first and was two lengths to the good going down the far side. Annual Bonus poured it on down into the third turn and was six lengths ahead of Garryglass Tiger.

Philiblue came home strongly to get second, but he never threatened to get to the four and a half length winner in 29.32.

After starting fast in heat four Howsyerdaymissus was unable to get the bend as Emers Chance pushed her way to the fore into the first.

Short lived

It was a short lived lead for Emers Chance as Borna Big Fella took it up out of the second.

Borna Big Fella stormed three lengths clear into the third as Dixie Joe went in chase.

Dixie Joe finished strongly but it was not enough as Borna Big Fella saw it out by three quarters of a length in 29.28.

The first to hit the ground in heat six was Trumera Wood but he pushed in and was unable to get to the rail.

Optimistic Misty led in and out of the first but was soon headed by Tentothedozen.

A length in front of Optimistic Misty out of the second, Tentothedozen doubled his lead into the third. Crossleigh Sven flew home from off the pace, but it was not enough as the Stuart Kavanagh trained Tentothedozen held on by a length in 29.21.

Maintained lead

There was plenty of early on show in the seventh heat with Karlow Rocket edging Garryglass Lee into the first bend.

Karlow Rocket edged two lengths clear out of the second and maintained that lead all the way down to the third.

In the latter stages of the contest, Karlow Rocket raced away to win by five and a half lengths in a time of 29.35.

The eighth and final heat of the night saw Ballybough Lass go to the bend ahead of Tarsna Baby Jane.

’Lass was a length clear at the second and doubled that advantage into the third bend. The leader tired off the second last and was out-stayed by Tarsna Baby Jane.

Tarsna Baby Jane went on to oblige by a length and a half in 29.49.

The last race of the night was won by the Murt Leahy trained Sawdust Club.

The winner was well away and led Tarsna All Black into the first bend.

In bother

Three lengths clear at the second bend, Sawdust Club looked to be in all sorts of bother as Tarsna All Black closed to within a length.

Sawdust Club found enough for pressure to win by a length and a half in 29.49.