Kilkenny GAA; The fixtures for the coming week
The following is the Kilkenny GAA games programme for the coming week:
Wednesday, October 4
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]
Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Thomastown NS V St. Patricks DLS
Bennettsbridge NS V St. Canice`s NS
Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí V Kilkenny CBS NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Conahy NS V Lisdowney NS
Coon Muckalee NS V Urlingford NS
Castlecomer BNS V Clogh Mooneenroe NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Kilmanagh NS V St. Canice`s NS
Clara NS V Gowran NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Tullogher Rosbercon NS V Mooncoin Schools
The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge V Glenmore NS
Kilmacow BNS V Piltown NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Dunnamaggin NS V Danesfort NS
Mullinavat NS V Carrickshock NS
Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale V Scoil McCauley Rice NS
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Freshford NS V Ballyragget NS
Goresbridge/Paulstown V Windgap NS
Friday
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final Replay
Piltown: Thomastown V Mooncoin 6pm
Saturday
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final Replays
Thomastown: Clara V Ballyhale Shamrocks 12.30pm
John Locke Park: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 2.30pm
John Locke Park: James Stephens V Carrickshock 4pm
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Canon Kearns Park: Bennettsbridge V St Martin's 2pm
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Danesfort: St Lachtain's V Dunnamaggin 2pm
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football
Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Glen Emmets 2pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship
Roinn B Quarter-Finals
Dunnamaggin: Piltown V Galmoy/Windgap 2pm
Thomastown: Rower Inistioge V Young Irelands 2pm
Roinn C Quarter-Final
Danesfort: Slieverue V Tullaroan 5pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
St. John's Park: John Lockes V St Lachtain's 5pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship
Bennettsbridge: Ballyhale Shamrocks V James Stephens 11am
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League Final
Jenkinstown: Fenians V Barrow Rangers 11am
Sunday
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Nowlan Park: Glenmore V Graigue Ballycallan 2pm
Nowlan Park: Tullaroan V St. Patrick's 3.45pm
Nowlan Park: Draws for St Canices Credit Union SHC Semi-Finals (Half Time in 2nd game)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship
Roinn A Quarter-Finals
Gowran: Thomastown V James Stephens 11am
Danesfort: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney 11am
Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Dicksboro V O'Loughlin Gaels 11am
Roinn B Quarter-Finals
Mullinavat: Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 11am
Mooncoin: Mullinavat V Kilmacow 11am
Roinn C Quarter-Finals
St. John's Park: Cloneen/Railyard V Carrickshock 11am
Páirc Lachtain: James Stephens V St. Patrick's 5pm
Wednesday, October 11
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]
Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Bennettsbridge NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Kilkenny CBS NS V Thomastown NS
St. Patricks DLS V St. Canice`s NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Conahy NS V Coon Muckalee NS
Urlingford NS V Castlecomer BNS
Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Lisdowney NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Kilmanagh NS
St. Canice`s NS V Clara NS
Gowran NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Mooncoin Schools V Kilmacow BNS
Piltown NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge
Glenmore NS V Graigue/Skeough
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Dunnamaggin NS V Mullinavat NS
Carrickshock NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale
Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Danesfort NS
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Kilkenny School Project V Goresbridge/Paulstown
Windgap NS V Freshford NS
