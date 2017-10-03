Kilkenny GAA; The fixtures for the coming week

The following is the Kilkenny GAA games programme for the coming week:

Wednesday, October 4

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol  - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Thomastown NS V St. Patricks DLS  

Bennettsbridge NS V St. Canice`s NS  

Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí V Kilkenny CBS NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Conahy NS V Lisdowney NS  

Coon Muckalee NS V Urlingford NS  

Castlecomer BNS V Clogh Mooneenroe NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí

Kilmanagh NS V St. Canice`s NS  

Clara NS V Gowran NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Tullogher Rosbercon NS V Mooncoin Schools  

The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge V Glenmore NS  

Kilmacow BNS V Piltown NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Dunnamaggin NS V Danesfort NS  

Mullinavat NS V Carrickshock NS  

Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale V Scoil McCauley Rice NS  

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Freshford NS V Ballyragget NS  

Goresbridge/Paulstown V Windgap NS  

Friday

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final Replay

Piltown:  Thomastown V Mooncoin 6pm
Saturday

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final Replays

Thomastown:  Clara V Ballyhale Shamrocks 12.30pm

John Locke Park:  Mullinavat V Dicksboro 2.30pm

John Locke Park:  James Stephens V Carrickshock 4pm  

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Canon Kearns Park:  Bennettsbridge V St Martin's 2pm

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Danesfort:  St Lachtain's V Dunnamaggin 2pm
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Glen Emmets 2pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn B Quarter-Finals

Dunnamaggin:  Piltown V Galmoy/Windgap 2pm

Thomastown:  Rower Inistioge V Young Irelands 2pm  

Roinn C Quarter-Final

Danesfort:  Slieverue V Tullaroan 5pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

St. John's Park:  John Lockes V St Lachtain's 5pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship

Bennettsbridge:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V James Stephens 11am

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League Final

Jenkinstown:  Fenians V Barrow Rangers 11am
Sunday

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Nowlan Park:  Glenmore V Graigue Ballycallan 2pm

Nowlan Park:  Tullaroan V St. Patrick's 3.45pm

Nowlan Park: Draws for St Canices Credit Union SHC Semi-Finals (Half Time in 2nd game)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn A Quarter-Finals

Gowran:  Thomastown V James Stephens 11am

Danesfort:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney 11am  

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan:  Dicksboro V O'Loughlin Gaels 11am  

Roinn B Quarter-Finals

Mullinavat:  Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 11am  

Mooncoin:  Mullinavat V Kilmacow 11am  

Roinn C Quarter-Finals

St. John's Park:  Cloneen/Railyard V Carrickshock 11am  

Páirc Lachtain:  James Stephens V St. Patrick's 5pm

Wednesday, October 11

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol  - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Bennettsbridge NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí  

Kilkenny CBS NS V Thomastown NS

St. Patricks DLS V St. Canice`s NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Conahy NS V Coon Muckalee NS  

Urlingford NS V Castlecomer BNS  

Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Lisdowney NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Kilmanagh NS  

St. Canice`s NS V Clara NS  

Gowran NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Mooncoin Schools V Kilmacow BNS  

Piltown NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge

Glenmore NS V Graigue/Skeough

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Dunnamaggin NS V Mullinavat NS

Carrickshock NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale  

Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Danesfort NS

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Kilkenny School Project V Goresbridge/Paulstown

Windgap NS V Freshford NS