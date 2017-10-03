Kilkenny GAA; The fixtures for the coming week

The following is the Kilkenny GAA games programme for the coming week:

Wednesday, October 4

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Thomastown NS V St. Patricks DLS

Bennettsbridge NS V St. Canice`s NS

Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí V Kilkenny CBS NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Conahy NS V Lisdowney NS

Coon Muckalee NS V Urlingford NS

Castlecomer BNS V Clogh Mooneenroe NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí

Kilmanagh NS V St. Canice`s NS

Clara NS V Gowran NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Tullogher Rosbercon NS V Mooncoin Schools

The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge V Glenmore NS

Kilmacow BNS V Piltown NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Dunnamaggin NS V Danesfort NS

Mullinavat NS V Carrickshock NS

Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale V Scoil McCauley Rice NS

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Freshford NS V Ballyragget NS

Goresbridge/Paulstown V Windgap NS

Friday

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final Replay

Piltown: Thomastown V Mooncoin 6pm

Saturday

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final Replays

Thomastown: Clara V Ballyhale Shamrocks 12.30pm

John Locke Park: Mullinavat V Dicksboro 2.30pm

John Locke Park: James Stephens V Carrickshock 4pm

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Canon Kearns Park: Bennettsbridge V St Martin's 2pm

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Danesfort: St Lachtain's V Dunnamaggin 2pm

AIB Leinster Club Junior Football

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Glen Emmets 2pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn B Quarter-Finals

Dunnamaggin: Piltown V Galmoy/Windgap 2pm

Thomastown: Rower Inistioge V Young Irelands 2pm

Roinn C Quarter-Final

Danesfort: Slieverue V Tullaroan 5pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

St. John's Park: John Lockes V St Lachtain's 5pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship

Bennettsbridge: Ballyhale Shamrocks V James Stephens 11am

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling League Final

Jenkinstown: Fenians V Barrow Rangers 11am

Sunday

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Nowlan Park: Glenmore V Graigue Ballycallan 2pm

Nowlan Park: Tullaroan V St. Patrick's 3.45pm

Nowlan Park: Draws for St Canices Credit Union SHC Semi-Finals (Half Time in 2nd game)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship

Roinn A Quarter-Finals

Gowran: Thomastown V James Stephens 11am

Danesfort: Ballyhale Shamrocks V Lisdowney 11am

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: Dicksboro V O'Loughlin Gaels 11am

Roinn B Quarter-Finals

Mullinavat: Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 11am

Mooncoin: Mullinavat V Kilmacow 11am

Roinn C Quarter-Finals

St. John's Park: Cloneen/Railyard V Carrickshock 11am

Páirc Lachtain: James Stephens V St. Patrick's 5pm

Wednesday, October 11

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol - [All Games 4pm – First Team has Home Advantage]

Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Bennettsbridge NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí

Kilkenny CBS NS V Thomastown NS

St. Patricks DLS V St. Canice`s NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Conahy NS V Coon Muckalee NS

Urlingford NS V Castlecomer BNS

Clogh Mooneenroe NS V Lisdowney NS

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Kilmanagh NS

St. Canice`s NS V Clara NS

Gowran NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Mooncoin Schools V Kilmacow BNS

Piltown NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge

Glenmore NS V Graigue/Skeough

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Dunnamaggin NS V Mullinavat NS

Carrickshock NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale

Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Danesfort NS

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Kilkenny School Project V Goresbridge/Paulstown

Windgap NS V Freshford NS