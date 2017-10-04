Kilkenny handball: The aim this weekend is to win All-Irelands

The handball action this weekend focuses on the completion of the All-Ireland doubles competitions.

On the juvenile front, the All-Ireland finals are scheduled for the weekend of October 14 and 15 at Leinster venues.

The 60x30 adult season comes to an end on Saturday when Kilkenny players contest three All-Ireland finals at two venues in the midlands.

In Crinkle, Offaly there is a double header involving four ladies from Kilfane and Clogh.

First up in the minor doubles decider against Clare are the Kilfane/Clogh duo, Dearbhail O’Keeffe and Sorcha Delaney. This will be followed by the intermediate doubles final featuring Kilfane pair, Aoife Holden and Ailish O’Shea.

They face a tough task against a very formidable Roscommon duo.

On the same day in Kells, Meath, the All-Ireland under-21 doubles final between Kilkenny and Tyrone will be played.

Make amends

Representing Kilkenny are Brian Mahon (Clogh) and Emmet Landy (Windgap).

They hope to make up for the disappointment earlier in the year when they lost the 40x20 final to the same opposition.

On Sunday, Kilfane and Talbot’s Inch will host a series of All-Ireland finals which will be of interest to supporters of the game.

Juveniles

Last Sunday, Kilkenny travelled to Roscommon to contest six All-Ireland juvenile semi-finals against Connacht.

There were four victories for local players who move on to the finals in two weeks time. The Kilkenny winners were Amy Brennan (Clogh) in girls under-14 singles; Billy Drennan (Galmoy) in boys under-14 singles; Jack Holden (Kilfane) in boys under-16 singles and Roisin O’Keeffe (Kilfane)/ Noelle Dowling (Mothel) in girls under-16 doubles.

The county suffered two defeats in boys under-15 singles where Jamie Maher (Clogh) lost and in girls under-14 doubles, where Sontae Jackson (Windgap) and Aine Duggan (Galmoy) were beaten.

County finals

In the county senior singles and doubles finals, Ciarán Neary, Talbot’s Inch was victorious in both deciders.

Both finals involved players from Talbot’s Inch and Mullinavat with the titles going the way of the city player. In the singles final, Ciarán beat Nicholas Anthony 21-14, 21-5.

The doubles final also involved the same players, with Ciarán teaming up with Canice Quigley and Nicholas playing with Joe Walsh in what was a very entertaining contest.

The Talbot’s Inch duo were well on top in the first set, winning 21-11. In the second game Ciarán and Canice came from behind to win 21-19 to regain the title they won two years ago.

In the junior B championship, Gary Law (Mullinavat) was crowned champion.

All-Ireland fixtures

Saturday in Crinkle, Offaly (12noon) LMD Kilkenny (Dearbhail O’Keeffe/Sorcha Delaney) v Clare (Catriona Millane/Ella Donnellan); LID Roscommon (Fiona and Aoife Tully) v Kilkenny (Aoife Holden/Ailish O’Shea); Kells, Meath (11am) SMBD Westmeath (Joe Mulvanney/Mike Naughton) v Tyrone (Kenny Curran/Finbar Fullen); under-21D, Kilkenny (Brian Mahon/Emmet Landy) v Tyrone (Sean Kerr/Ryan Mullan).

Sunday at Kilfane, Kilkenny (1pm) LJBD Dublin (Maedbh Ni Dhalaigh/Lisa McKenna) v Limerick (Leanne O’Brien/Brigid Quish); GMBD Kildare (Brendan and Billy Higginbottom) v Tipperary (Willie Burke/Brendan Ryan); Talbot’s Inch, Kilkenny (1pm) GMAD Westmeath (Robbie McCarthy, snr/Kevin Flanagan) v Tipperary (Adrian Johnson/Kevin Mullins); DMAD Meath (Jimmy Reilly/Anthony McConnell) v Tipperary (Billy Mullins/Pakie Mullins); MAD Wexford (Gavin Buggy/John Roche) v Tipperary (Paul Mullins/Eddie Farrell).