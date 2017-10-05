FAI Junior Cup: Two Kilkenny sides at home and two away in third round draw

Two at home and two away - that’s the prospect facing the final four Kilkenny & District League sides left standing in the FAI Junior Cup.

The third round draw for the biggest Cup competition in Ireland sees last year’s beaten finalists Evergreen and Highview Athletic facing away trips while Thomastown United and Castlewarren Celtic will have the comfort of home advantage.

Evergreen, who beat Vale Wanderers 4-0 thanks to goals from Dylan Whearty (2), Jamie Owens and Sean Barcoe, have been drawn away to Mullingar Town, a repeat of last year’s second round draw, a game which Evergreen won 3-1 as they started a journey that ended in the Aviva Stadium. Mullingar will be hoping to add a second Kilkenny scalp to their collection after beating Clover United 3-0 in round two.

Thomastown United, who beat local rivals Deen Celtic 3-0 with goals from Andy Kavanagh, an own goal and one from Martin Murray, have earned a home tie for their efforts. They will play Carlow’s Hanover Harps.

High-scoring Highview Athletic, who hammered Campile United 8-3 (Sheamie Kavanagh helped himself to a hat-trick, while there were more goals from Dean Broaders (2), Murty Broaders, Chris Kielthy and Charlie Tibuko) will hit the road to take on Kildare outfit Rathangan.

The last of the local sides left in the competition are Castlewarren Celtic. They will be hoping to build on their good 4-0 win over Arlington FC, which came courtesy of goals from Sean Grace (2), Jake Cullen and Eddie O’Neill, when they entertain New Ross Celtic.

All third round ties will be played on the weekend of October 22.

FAI Junior Cup third round draw (Leinster clubs)

Thomastown United v Hanover Harps FC

Mullingar Town v Evergreen FC

Rathangan FC v Highview Athletic

Castlewarren Celtic v New Ross Celtic

Courtown Hibs FC v Naas AFC or Clane United

Gorey Rangers v Corach Ramblers FC

Coill Dubh v Parkvilla United

North End United v Crettyard United.

Tombrack United v Naas United.

Wexford Bohs FC v St Pat’s Boys FC

Tullamore Town FC v FC Killoe

Kildare Town v Moyne Rangers

Newbridge FC or Birr Town v Killeshin FC

Gorey Celtic v New Oak Boys