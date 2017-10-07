Kilkenny camogie: Morrissey leads Conahy to victory

An inspirational performance from Danielle Morrissey helped Conahy Shamrocks claim their first ever adult camogie title as they scored some junior joy in Danesfort on Saturday.

Senior inter-county star Morrissey ran riot in the final, helping herself to a tally of 3-11 as the Shamrocks showed the Blacks & Whites (Skeough) no mercy.

Conahy got off to a flying start when Morrissey fired over two points in quick succession, the first from a free before following it up with one from play.

Wrecking Spree

Morrissey continued on her wrecking spree, breaking through to rattle the Blacks & White net on five minutes. Three minutes later she raced in for another goal, cleverly hand-passing the sliotar over the advancing goalkeeper to swell the Conahy advantage to eight points in as many minutes (2-2 to 0-0).

The Blacks & Whites were reeling, but hit back with their opening score after 10 minutes. Hannah Moran got them off the mark when she coolly converted a 30-metre free.

The Skeough side were keen to build on that point, but didn’t reckon on Conahy kicking things up a notch. From the 13th to the 21st minute they took charge of the scoreboard, hitting 1-5 without reply.

Noelle Corrigan contributed two points, with Hannah Murphy and Georgina Kelly hitting a point apiece. Sharpshooter Morrissey continued on her scoring crusade, adding 1-1 to leave the score 3-7 to 0-1.

The Blacks & Whites were facing an uphill task, but continued to battle on. Awarded a 22nd minute free on the half-way line Moran found an unmarked Aoife Moore, who slotted over a point from 20 metres.

With half-time approaching, Conahy made another dash. Danielle Morrissey (0-2) and Noelle Corrigan (0-1) finished the half strongly for the Shamrocks, stretching their lead to 3-10 to 0-2 at the interval.

On the resumption, the girls in Black & Amber fired over four quick points, two from placed balls and two from play, all from that ace markswoman Morrissey.

The game was in the 45th minute when the Southern side scored their third point, Denise Byrne grabbing a nice point from play to leave the score at 3-14 to 0-3.

Morrissey, however, was on a roll. Again, the county senior player came to the fore, firing over two more points before Georgina Kelly added another.

The Blacks & Whites kept fighting for scores, gaining some reward when Hannah Moran picked off a long-range point on 54 minutes, but there was no denying Conahy their day in the sun.

With the match drawing to a close, Noelle Corrigan grabbed a goal before Georgina Kelly added a point to seal the silverware and start the celebrations for the slick Shamrocks side.

SCORERS: Conahy Shamrocks – Danielle Morrissey (3-11, 0-5 frees); Noelle Corrigan (1-3); Georgina Kelly (0-3); Hannah Murphy (0-1). Blacks & Whites - Hannah Moran (0-2, 0-2 frees); Aoife Moore, Denise Byrne (0-1 each).

Conahy Shamrocks – Niamh Delaney, Mariga Nolan, Amy Morrissey, Emma Cahill, Evelyn Phelan, Roisin Phelan (captain), Siobhan Mullan, Georgina Kelly, Katie Brennan, Meadbh Delaney, Miriam O’Keeffe, Shannon Feehan, Hannah Murphy, Danielle Morrissey, Noelle Corrigan, Sarah Molloy, Noreen O’Keeffe, Meave Walsh, Lorraine Cass, Lorraine Kennedy, Zara Gunner, Rebecca Brennan, Ashling Maher, Amanda Molloy, Saoirse Horan, Sinead Walshe, Lauren Phelan.

Blacks & Whites – Emma Ryan, Claire Kirwan, Orla Cleere, Laura Moore, Anne-Marie Lennon, Niamh Nolan, Sinead Nolan, Hannah Moran, Brid Kelly, Denise Byrne, Nicola Byrne, Denise Carroll, Aoife Moore, Kelly-Ann Whelan, Aoife Carroll, Aoife Doran, Aisling Cullen, Roisin Moran, Erin Barcoe, Emma Carroll, Sinead Maher, Aoife Drennan, Lauren Maher, Grace McDonald, Mary McDonald.