Kilkenny GAA: All the weekend results

The following are the results from Kilkenny GAA games played over the weekend:

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final Replays

Dicksboro 2-18 Mullinavat 2-16

James Stephens 2-23 Carrickshock 3-17

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-22 Clara 4-14

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Bennettsbridge 1-20 St Martin's 0-15


Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Graigue Ballycallan 2-18 Glenmore 2-12

St. Patrick's 4-17 Tullaroan 2-21

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

St Lachtain's 2-9 Dunnamaggin 0-15


Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Roinn A

Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-24 Lisdowney 3-11

James Stephens 4-18 Thomastown 3-10

O'Loughlin Gaels 3-19 Dicksboro 2-13

Roinn B

Young Irelands 0-15 Rower Inistioge 1-10

Galmoy/Windgap 5-9 Piltown 2-14

Mullinavat 3-20 Kilmacow 4-7

Dunnamaggin 2-10 Mooncoin 1-11

Roinn C

Slieverue 3-19 Tullaroan 3-12

Carrickshock 3-9 Cloneen/Railyard 1-9
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay

Thomastown 1-10 Mooncoin 1-6

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

John Lockes 5-9 St Lachtain's 0-4

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

James Stephens 1-11 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-8
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Castlecomer BNS 7-7 Clogh Mooneenroe NS 2-10

Coon Muckalee NS 3-3 Urlingford NS 1-2

Lisdowney NS 5-8 Conahy NS 2-5

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

Clara NS 2-7 Gowran NS 1-1

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Piltown NS 3-4 Kilmacow BNS 3-1

The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 4-4 Glenmore NS 0-4

Tullogher Rosbercon NS 1-3 Mooncoin Schools 0-2
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Mullinavat NS 3-2 Carrickshock NS 1-2

Dunnamaggin NS 7-9 Danesfort NS 4-3

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Windgap NS 7-4 Goresbridge/Paulstown 3-4

Ballyragget NS 2-6 Freshford NS 2-4

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Corn na Tuaithe Country Cup Football

Piltown NS 3-8 Danesfort NS 2-2