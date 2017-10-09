Kilkenny GAA: All the weekend results
The following are the results from Kilkenny GAA games played over the weekend:
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Quarter-Final Replays
Dicksboro 2-18 Mullinavat 2-16
James Stephens 2-23 Carrickshock 3-17
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-22 Clara 4-14
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Bennettsbridge 1-20 St Martin's 0-15
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Graigue Ballycallan 2-18 Glenmore 2-12
St. Patrick's 4-17 Tullaroan 2-21
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
St Lachtain's 2-9 Dunnamaggin 0-15
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals Roinn A
Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-24 Lisdowney 3-11
James Stephens 4-18 Thomastown 3-10
O'Loughlin Gaels 3-19 Dicksboro 2-13
Roinn B
Young Irelands 0-15 Rower Inistioge 1-10
Galmoy/Windgap 5-9 Piltown 2-14
Mullinavat 3-20 Kilmacow 4-7
Dunnamaggin 2-10 Mooncoin 1-11
Roinn C
Slieverue 3-19 Tullaroan 3-12
Carrickshock 3-9 Cloneen/Railyard 1-9
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay
Thomastown 1-10 Mooncoin 1-6
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
John Lockes 5-9 St Lachtain's 0-4
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
James Stephens 1-11 Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-8
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Castlecomer BNS 7-7 Clogh Mooneenroe NS 2-10
Coon Muckalee NS 3-3 Urlingford NS 1-2
Lisdowney NS 5-8 Conahy NS 2-5
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
Clara NS 2-7 Gowran NS 1-1
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Piltown NS 3-4 Kilmacow BNS 3-1
The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge 4-4 Glenmore NS 0-4
Tullogher Rosbercon NS 1-3 Mooncoin Schools 0-2
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Mullinavat NS 3-2 Carrickshock NS 1-2
Dunnamaggin NS 7-9 Danesfort NS 4-3
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Windgap NS 7-4 Goresbridge/Paulstown 3-4
Ballyragget NS 2-6 Freshford NS 2-4
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Corn na Tuaithe Country Cup Football
Piltown NS 3-8 Danesfort NS 2-2
