Kilkenny Camogie: Anne Dalton in the running for Players award

Kilkenny's Anne Dalton is in the running to be the Camogie Assocation Players' Player of the Year.

The St Lachtain's player, who won a National League title this year and helped the Cats reach the senior All-Ireland final, has made the shortlist for the senior honour.

She is the only Kilkenny representative on the list, joining Cork duo Rena Buckley and Ashling Thompson.

The awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, honour the outstanding achievement of an individual player in the senior, intermediate and premier junior championships.

This year’s nominees are:

Senior Player of the Year

Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Keeva McCarthy (Cork), Emer Reilly (Kildare), Claire Coffey (Meath)

Junior Player of the Year

Aoife Bugler (Dublin), Laura Doherty (Westmeath), Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath)

Players who are members of an intercounty panel, participating in this year’s Championship will now be invited to vote on their Player of the Year based on the final shortlists. Players are requested to submit their vote online or by e-mail to the WGPA before 5pm Wednesday, October 18. The winners will be announced alongside the Camogie All-Stars Awards.

The 14th annual All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, will be held in Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 4. Tickets are priced at €75 per person are available from the Camogie Association - email info@camogie.ie or call 01-8658658.