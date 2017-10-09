Kilkenny hurling: D.J. Carey appointed under-21 manager

Former Kilkenny great, D.J. Carey, has been appointed manager of the Kilkenny under-21 hurling team.

The Young Irelands (Gowran) clubman was appointed to take over from former county colleague, Eddie Brennan, who stepped down some weeks ago after guiding Kilkenny to a Leinster championship win and appearance in the All-Ireland final against Limerick.

Carey (47) was one of the most decorated players in the game during his prime. He won five senior All-Irelands, 10 Leinster championships and four National Leagues with Kilkenny.

He was honoured as an All-Star on no less than nine occasions.

Carey has been working in management with the Carlow IT hurling team, and he has enjoyed considerable success.

Carey, known as 'The Dodger' in his time on the inter-county stage, has also worked with Kilkenny Development Squads, and he managed the Kilkenny under-14 football team this season.

The Carey appointment was ratified at the monthly meeting of the County Board tonight. The Selection Committee to work with him will be appointed later.