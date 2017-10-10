Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
WEDNESDAY

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol (games 4pm; first team at home) Roinn A Toymaster Football League

Kilkenny CBS NS V Thomastown NS

St. Patricks DLS V St. Canice`s NS  

Bennettsbridge NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1

Conahy NS V Coon Muckalee NS  

Urlingford NS V Castlecomer BNS

Clogh Moneenroe NS V Lisdowney NS  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2

St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Kilmanagh NS  

St. Canice`s NS V Clara NS

Gowran NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1

Mooncoin Schools V Kilmacow BNS

Piltown NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge  

Glenmore NS V Graigue/skeough  

Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2

Dunnamaggin NS V Mullinavat NS

Carrickshock NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale  

Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Danesfort NS

Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C

Kilkenny School Project V Goresbridge/Paulstown  

Windgap NS V Freshford NS

THURSDAY

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship – Quarter Final Replay

Piltown:  Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 7.30pm  

SATURDAY

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Nowlan Park:  St Lachtain's V Dunnamaggin 2pm 

J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Final

Nowlan Park:  John Lockes V O'Loughlin Gaels 3.45pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Ballyhale: Conahy Shamrocks V Slieverue 11am

Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Final

Bennettsbridge:  Dicksboro V Thomastown 11am

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship

Mullinavat:  Tullogher Rosbercon V John Lockes 11am

Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Páirc Lachtain:  Fenians V James Stephens 12 Noon

SUNDAY

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals

Nowlan Park:  Ballyhale Shamrocks V James Stephens 2pm  

Nowlan Park:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Dicksboro 3.45pm

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

Jenkinstown:  Mullinavat V Galmoy/Windgap 11am

MONDAY

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final

MW Hire Park Dunmore:  O'Loughlin Gaels V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm