Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
WEDNESDAY
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol (games 4pm; first team at home) Roinn A Toymaster Football League
Kilkenny CBS NS V Thomastown NS
St. Patricks DLS V St. Canice`s NS
Bennettsbridge NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 1
Conahy NS V Coon Muckalee NS
Urlingford NS V Castlecomer BNS
Clogh Moneenroe NS V Lisdowney NS
Top Oil Roinn B Football League North Group 2
St. John`s Senior NS` Kilkenny V Kilmanagh NS
St. Canice`s NS V Clara NS
Gowran NS V Gaelscoil Osraí, Loch Buí
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 1
Mooncoin Schools V Kilmacow BNS
Piltown NS v The Rower Mixed NS` Inistioge
Glenmore NS V Graigue/skeough
Top Oil Roinn B Football League South Group 2
Dunnamaggin NS V Mullinavat NS
Carrickshock NS V Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale
Scoil McCauley Rice NS V Danesfort NS
Toymaster Under-11 Football League 11 Aside Roinn C
Kilkenny School Project V Goresbridge/Paulstown
Windgap NS V Freshford NS
THURSDAY
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship – Quarter Final Replay
Piltown: Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Nowlan Park: St Lachtain's V Dunnamaggin 2pm
J. J. Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship Final
Nowlan Park: John Lockes V O'Loughlin Gaels 3.45pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Ballyhale: Conahy Shamrocks V Slieverue 11am
Duggan Steel Under-14 A Hurling Championship Final
Bennettsbridge: Dicksboro V Thomastown 11am
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship
Mullinavat: Tullogher Rosbercon V John Lockes 11am
Duggan Steel Under-14 C Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
Páirc Lachtain: Fenians V James Stephens 12 Noon
SUNDAY
St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals
Nowlan Park: Ballyhale Shamrocks V James Stephens 2pm
Nowlan Park: O'Loughlin Gaels V Dicksboro 3.45pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
Jenkinstown: Mullinavat V Galmoy/Windgap 11am
MONDAY
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling Championship – Semi-Final
MW Hire Park Dunmore: O'Loughlin Gaels V Graigue Ballycallan 7.30pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on