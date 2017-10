Updated NHL 2018: Kilkenny heading to Cork in opening round

Kilkenny are booked for a visit to Cork and the all new Pairc Ui Chaoimh grounds in the opening round of the National Hurling League 2018.

A draft proposal of the Allianz fixtures for next year's 'League has been distributed to counties, and the Cats have been listed to visit Cork in their first match.

In the preliminary programme, which has yet to be confirmed, Brian Cody's men have been listed for home games against Clare, Tipperary and Wexford.

The proposed full Division IA hurling programme is:

Round 1 – Saturday, January 27: Cork v Kilkenny; Sunday, January 28: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Wexford.

Round 2 – Saturday, February 3: Tipperary v Waterford; Sunday, February 4: Kilkenny v Clare, Wexford v Cork

Round 3 – Saturday, February 17: Tipperary v Wexford; Sunday, February 18: Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny

Round 4 – Sunday, February 25: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Cork v Waterford, Wexford v Clare

Round 5 – Sunday, March 4: Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork, Waterford v Clare

Division 1B

Round 1 – Saturday, January 27: Dublin v Offaly; Sunday January 28: Galway v Antrim, Limerick v Laois

Round 2 – Saturday, February 3: Laois v Galway; Sunday February 4: Antrim v Dublin, Offaly v Limerick

Round 3 – Saturday, February 17: Laois v Antrim, Limerick v Dublin; Sunday, February 18: Galway v Offaly

Round 4 – Sunday, February 25: Antrim v Limerick, Dublin v Galway, Offaly v Laois

Round 5 – Sunday, March 4: Galway v Limerick, Laois v Dublin, Offaly v Antrim