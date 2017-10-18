Kilkenny greyhounds: Brownshill Ace was the ace on the night

There was a real competitive edge to racing at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday night.

A number of 12 dog stakes got underway, while the Patsy Browne memorial a2 stake moved to the semi-final stages.

The second semi-final featured a career best effort from Brownshill Ace. The strong running of Ace Hi rumble and Flomur Perla trapped out fast and to the bend in company with Ping Putter.

Brownshill Ace held a length lead at the second turn before doubling his advantage into the third.

Ping Putter made him work all the way for the win, but Noel O’Connor’s Brownshill Ace was always in control as he obliged by a length in 29.00.

The other a2 semi-final was won by the reserve, Sober Escape, while Obama Country and Mt Heaton Daisy were successful in the a4 semis.

The night began with a trap to line winner in the shape of Woe Kit. The winner went up well from trap 5 and got the bend before edging a length clear out of the second.

Arabian Fire moved to challenge around the third, but Woe Kit found plenty for pressure and went clear again to win by two and a half lengths in 29.39.

Race two was a Gain Dog Nutrition a4 525 semi-final. Mt Heaton Daisy made it two wins from two in her career and landed a few nice bets in the process.

The improving youngster led up from trap 5 and was two lengths clear of Flomur Pete at the second bend. More Joy made progress down the far side but remained five lengths adrift of Mt Heaton Daisy turning for home.

More Joy came home strongly but it was not enough to catch Mt Heaton Daisy. Daisy held sway by two and a half lengths in 29.11.

In the next semi-final the early pace came from Jimelly Daisy and Ratchies Cain.

The former pushed out from trap 1 and gave away valuable ground. Ratchies Cain went on from the first bend and was two lengths to the good at the start of the back stretch, but the improving Obama Country was now in his slipstream.

Obama Country, trained by Karol Ramsbottom took off down the far side and was three lengths clear turning for home. Obama Country powered away to win by an ever increasing nine lengths in 29.26.

Only two dogs ever really got into the staying race (725) as Foleys Gift and Slaneyside Adie had it between them from the first bend.

The latter took charge out of the second and was two lengths clear of her rival at the third bend.

There was no change into the fourth and the Derek Kehoe trained Slaneyside Adie put the race to bed heading down the far side for the second time as she powered four lengths clear.

Foleys Gift rallied late on but it was not enough as Slaneyside Adie won by two lengths in 41.17.

The re-run of the fourth heat of the a3 stake saw the evens favourite Karlow Rocket start fast and lead the field around the opening two bends.

The leader was a length clear at the second, but had Tentothedozen and Dixie Joe close up in behind. The lead remained at a length into the third as challengers continued to press.

Dixie Joe came with the strongest challenge but Karlow Rocket dug deep to hold on by a half a length in 29.35.

The a1/a2 race looked a match on paper, and while both Lemon Ollie and Fennis Brae were to the fore, Condor Judy also had her say in matters.

Fennis Brae flashed out from trap 2 and led Condor Judy up. Fennis Brae held a length lead at the second and looked in a good position, but the race changed dramatically at the third.

Lemon Ollie made his move down the far side and as the front runners approached the third turn, there were three dogs locked together.

Lemon Ollie barged by his rivals on the inner and kicked clear. Fennis Brae and Condor Judy dropped back as Lemon Ollie raced on to defeat Cill Dubh Rocky by four lengths in 29.33.

Race seven was a Patsy Browne memorial a2 525 semi-final. Karlow Joe was sent off a short priced favourite.

The jolly was bottled up early on and into the first bend. The reserve Sober Escape moved a half a length ahead of Ambitious Sparky into the second bend before storming two lengths clear around the third.

Karlow Joe came home with a flourish but he just failed to reel in the Karol Ramsbottom trained Sober Escape. Sober Escape took victory by a length in 29.05.