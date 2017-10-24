Kilkenny greyhounds: Ping Putter was hot, hot finisher

A day of heavy rain in Kilkenny on Friday cleared before racing at St James Park.

The track was heavier early on, but its returned to normal as racing progressed. The highlight of a very enjoyable card was the final of the Patsy Browne memorial a2 stake.

Karlow Joe was sent off the evens favourite, but he never showed. Instead it was Ping Putter, trained by Thomas Buggy, who lit out and led Sober Escape into the first bend.

The leader ran the turns smartly and held a two length advantage going down the back stretch. Sober Escape closed to within a length turning for home and looked a real danger.

However, John McDonnell’s Ping Putter was not for passing. The daughter of Droopys Cain and Piercestown Ping galloped home a two length victor in 29.03.

The a5 final was won by Mt Heaton Daisy, while in the a3 stake, there were semi-final wins for Karlow Rocket and Barefoot Banker.

The opening bitch contest saw the money on Ballybough Lass. While she didn’t fly the traps, Ballybough Lass went up well on the outer to lead around the opening two bends.

The pace setter was two lengths clear going down the back stretch with Me Lika Lucy behind. Bull Run Kite stormed down the far side to sit just a length behind Ballybough Lass turning for home.

Bull Run Kite powered onwards and won easily from Ballybough Lass in 29.42.

Mydras Vic was the easy winner of the a3 race. The winner led up on the outer and quickly took control, moving three lengths ahead of Galmonian Richie out of the second bend.

Mydras Vic powered onwards and was six lengths to the good off the second last. Angel Holly ran through for second but Mydras Vic was home and hosed by seven and a half lengths in 29.40.

Gain Nutrition a4 final

The first final of the night saw Ratchies Cain come out running and he led around the opening two bends. The pace setter was a length up at the second with Mt Heaton Daisy behind.

Mt Heaton Daisy showed real pace to storm two lengths clear of Bull Run Petal rounding the third. Obama Country was also making progress but was forced to check and his chance was gone.

Mt Heaton Daisy was untroubled from there and roared on to a two and a half length victory in 29.47. Bull Run Petal was second.

Moynevilla Annie started best in the a3 525 and led to the opening turn. The leader moved two lengths clear into the second before extending that advantage over Foulkscourt Hope.

The latter conjured one final surge but it was not enough. Moynevilla Annie won in 29.59.

Open bitch 725

Crackling Pearl started best in the staying contest and led into the first bend.

The leader ran strongly early doors and edged four lengths clear of Dolls China. The lead was up to six lengths by the fourth and Crackling Pearl was in complete control.

Dolls China kept on working in behind but the race belonged to Crackling Pearl. She won by four lengths in 41.08.

Gain Dog Nutrition a3 semi

The first of the a3 semi-finals saw Karlow Rocket start fast from trap 3. He led Optimistic Misty into the first bend.

The favourite shot two lengths clear into the second before streaking seven lengths clear. Crossleigh Sven eventually came out of the pack to finish second but Karlow Rocket was home by five and a half lengths in 29.26.

The Open contest was level at traps. Luminous Fantasy looked to be edging to the front when Lemon Reggie shot up his inner and into the lead around the first bend.

After moving a length clear between the bends, Reggie galloped away down the far side to extend his advantage. Jaytee Barracuda came home like a train but it was not enough, as lemon Reggie had taken the race by three lengths in 29.35.

The second semi-final of the a3 stake saw trouble at traps as Barefoot Banker cut in from trap 4, cutting Borna Big Fell and bumping Dixie Joe.

Barefoot Banker straightened up and shot to the bend and on into a seven length lead over Crossleigh Olaf.

Trained by Paul Hennessy, the flying early pacer extended his lead to nine lengths into third. Crossleigh Olaf closed a little late on as Barefoot Banker tired but the trap to line winner Barefoot Banker was across the line by four lengths in 29.12.

The last race on the card was an a2 race and at the off, the money came for Scouser.

The gamble was well away in company with Skeogh Man. The latter got the bend on the inner and eased a length clear around the second bend.

Skeogh Man extended his lead to two lengths into the third. Cill Dubh Rocky came home strongly but it was not enough as Skeogh Man saw it out in a time of 29.34.

The winning distance was two lengths.