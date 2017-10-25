Walsh Cup SH: December start looks on the cards

Kilkenny fans could be in for a pre-Christmas hurling treat.

All indications are that the popular pre-season Walsh Cup senior hurling tournament will have a December start up date this time round.

The annual early season tournament usually has a January slot in the calendar.

However, with the Allianz National Hurling League commencing on Saturday, January 27 in the packed, newly shaped GAA programme the provincial council is looking at a different time slot for the Walsh Cup.

The likelihood is that it could start on the last weekend in December, followed by games in January, with one a midweek fixture under lights, where possible.

The Third Level colleges teams will not be involved. They will concentrate on the Fitzgibbon Cup.

But Wicklow have been invited in to join All-Ireland champions, Galway, Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and so on to make up a 12 team competition.

The fixtures schedule for the Walsh Cup will be sorted during the coming weeks, but late December looks the most likely start up time.

The ’Cup games have drawn fair sized crowds in recent years, and the Leinster Council doesn't want to lose what is a valuable revenue stream for its Accidents Scheme fund.

Double

Meanwhile, both James Stephens and Dicksboro will be hoping to complete a double at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

The Village will be chasing the senior/minor hurling championship double as they have teams involved in both finals.

Unbeaten Dicksboro are the current senior League champions, and they will be hoping to add the Championship title too as they chase what would be their first double.