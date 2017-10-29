Leinster club JHC: John Lockes take assured first step

Kilkenny champions, John Lockes (Callan) took a very assured first step in the Leinster club junior hurling championship when they breezed past Navan O'Mahony's.

Brilliant goals from Robert Kerwick and Dan McCormack in the 11th and 13th minutes respectively took the sting out of the home side in Navan and set the 'Lockes roaring down the road to victory.

That double blast helped shoot John Lockes into a commanding interval lead of 4-13 to 1-4, with free taker James Power doing a lot of the additional damage.

From there on the losers chased with all their might, but they never really threatened the Cats.

SCORERS: John Lockes - Dan Mc Cormack (3-3); James Power (0-11, ten frees); Paddy Kennedy (1-0); Robert Kerwick, Ryan Bergin (0-2 each); Sean Power, Eoghan Scriven (0-1 each). Navan O’Mahony's - Paddy Skehan (0-6, frees); Jack Walsh (0-4, one free); Mikey Kelly, John Foley (1-0 each); David Quirke, Colin O’Rourke (0-1 each).