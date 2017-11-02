Kilkenny handball: Team of six is No. 1

The Kilkenny under-12/13 Team of Six finished the 60x30 season in style when they added the All-Ireland title by defeating Cork in the final at Kilfane.

Earlier in the year these teams clashed in the 40x20 final with the honours going to Kilkenny 73-72.

On Saturday Kilkenny came through 80-53 to complete a clean sweep in the grade for team events in 2017.

The winning team was – Luke Flannagan, Kyle Jordan, Conor Holden, David Holden, Michael Brennan, Harry Delaney, Joseph Prendergast and Ronan O’Brien.

This weekend the All-Ireland colleges 60x30 semi-finals and finals will be played at venues in Tipperary and Limerick.

A number of locals will represent their schools with the hope that they will bring home more national honours. The action commences at 10.30am on Saturday in Ballina and Lahorna, Tipperary and in Hospital, County Limerick.

GAA handball 60x30 All-Ireland colleges championships 2017 fixtures - Saturday in Ballina, Tipperary (10.30am) GJD SF1, Skylan Ni Mhaille/Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha (Colaiste Croi Muire An Spideal) v April Moran/Niamh Miller (Bridgetown VC); GJD SF2, Chloe Philpott/Orla O’Brien (St Joseph’s, Tulla, Clare) v Cloda McNamee/Clodagh Munroe (Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore); GSS SF1, Leah Doyle (Confey College, Leixlip) bye; GSS SF2, Aoife Floyd (St Joseph’s, Tulla, Clare) v Elizabeth McGarvey (Dean Macguirc, Carrickmore); BSS SF1, Patrick Murphy (St Colman’s, Claremorris) v Conor Owens (O’Carolan College, Nobber); BSS SF2, Daire Keane (CBS, Tralee) v Ciaran Cuddy (Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore).

GSS final, Leah Doyle (Confey College, Leixlip) v SF 2 winner.

Lahorna, Tipperary (10.30am) BJS SF1, Mikey Kelly (Clarin College) v Billy Drennan (Kilkenny CBS); BJS SF2, Rory Grace (Nenagh College, Tipperary) v Jack Darcy (Omagh CBS); BJD SF1, Philip Halliday/Ahmed Yakhyaev (Roscommon Community College) v Leinster winner; BJD SF2, Adam Fogarty/Kian Donnelly (St Anne’s, Killaloe, Clare) v Ronan Boyle/Szymon Polewski (St Macartan’s, Monaghan); BID SF1, Eimhin O Diolluin/Eamon O Laoire (Colaisate Croi Mhuire, An Spideal) v Kyle Dunne/Billy O’Neill (Castlecomer CS); BID SF2, Calvin Conroy/Anthony O’Connell (Davis College, Mallow Cork) v Antoin Fox/Lorcán McBride (Omagh CBS); BSD SF1, Michael/Liam Egan (Roscommon Community College) v Eoin Brennan/Jack Doyle (St Kieran’s, Kilkenny); BSD SF2, Rian McCaul/Tiernan McAleer (Omagh CBS) bye.

BJS final: BJD final; BID final.

BSD final, SF1 winner v Rian McCaul/Tiernan McAleer (Omagh CBS) Hospital, Limerick ( 10.30am).

GJS SF1, Heather Burke (Balla SS, Mayo) v Mollie Dagg (Col Chiaran, Leixlip); GJS SF2, Aisling Shanahan (Hazelwood College Dromcollogher, Limerick) v Ulster winner; GSD SF1, Cuilleann Bourke/Claire Reynolds (Balla SS, Mayo) v Dearbhail O’Keeffe/Roisin O’Keeffe (Grennan College, Kilkenny); GSD SF2, Anna Dunne/Aoife Hurley (Loreto Convent, Fermoy Cork) bye; BIS SF1, Lorcan Conlon (Moyne College Ballina) v Jack Holden (Grennan College, Kilkenny); BIS SF2, Brian McAleer (Omagh CBS) w/o Jack O’ Brien (John the Baptist, Hospital Limerick) scr.

GJS final; GSD final: SF1 winner v Anna Dunne/Aoife Hurley (Loreto Convent, Fermoy Cork); BIS final, SF 1 winner v Brian McAleer (Omagh CBS).