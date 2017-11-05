Leinster club hurling: Slick champs Cuala too good for Dicksboro

Slick All-Ireland champions, Cuala (Dublin) simply had too much power and experience and they dismissed Dicksboro (Kilkenny) from the Leinster club senior hurling championship with relative ease in Parnell Park today.

The winners were trap to line winners. They led all the way after free taker, David Treacy pointed them in front after barely 70 seconds and they rounded off a good afternoon's work with minors from sub Niall Carty and Colm Cronin in the 59th and 60th minute.

Dicksboro, who were on a 10 match unbeaten run, simply couldn't cope with the Dubs free running game and strength on the ball. In the early stages Cuala full-forward, Con O'Callaghan caused all sorts of problems, and he was very unlucky not to shoot a goal in the eight minute.

However, O'Callaghan made one for Jake Malone in the 14th minute which took the breeze assisted winners 1-4 to 0-2 clear. The 'Boro hung on tenacious, although always under a bit of pressure, and at half-time they trailed by 0-8 to 1-10.

The Dubs fast, easy moving, inter-changing game had the opposition in trouble, and they gave away too many frees, six of which were converted by David Treacy during that half.

Dicksboro opened the new half with a point from Robbie Murphy, his dipping effort tipped over the bar by goalie, Sean Breanan. For all their heart and effort, the losers couldn't get any closer and they were killed off in the 45th minute when Cuala engineered a great goal.

Nicky Kenny, Sean Treacy and Jake Malone worked the ball at speed up the left wing to create a clear opening for Con O'Callaghan to shoot unchallenged to the net from 14 metres. That upped the gap to 2-14 to 0-12 and Cuala were on the way to a semi-final meeting with St Martin's (Wexford) on November 19.

SCORERS: Cuala - David Treacy (0-9); Con O'Callaghan (1-3); Colm Cronin (0-3); Jake Malone (1-0); Niall Carty, Nicky Kenny (0-2 each); Darragh O'Connell (0-1). Dicksboro - Shane Stapleton (0-8); Stephen Farrell (1-0); Eoin Gough, Oisin Gough, Robbie Murphy (0-2 each); Ollie Walsh, Martin Gaffney (0-1 each).