Leinster club JHC: John Lockes all set for the final

Kilkenny champions, John Lockes (Callan) face a high noon shoot-out in the Leinster club junior hurling final on Saturday.

The Noresiders clash with Wexford intermediate 'A' champions, St Mogues (Fethard) in Innovate Wexford Park has been brought forward from the original starting time of 2pm to 12 noon.

"The starting time doesn't matter to us," insisted John Lockes manager, Adrian O'Sullivan. "The mood in the camp is great, and we are really looking forward to the game."

St Mogues have beaten Naomh Bríd, Carlow (2-11 to 1-9) and Erin's Isle, Dublin (1-19 to 3-7) on the way to the final, while John Lockes saw off Navan O'Mahony's, Meath (4-20 to 2-12) and Fr Dalton's, Westmeath (2-17 to 0-7).