Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the woming week:

SATURDAY

AIB Leinster Junior Club Hurling Final

Innovate Wexford Park: St Mogues Fethard v John Lockes 12 noon

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 A Hurling Championship

Tullaroan: St Lachtain's V Dicksboro 2.30pm

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 B Hurling Championship

Danesfort: James Stephens V Graigue Ballycallan 2.30pm

St John's Park: Clara V Conahy Shamrocks 2.30pm

Lisdowney: Fenians V St. Patrick's 2.30pm

Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship Final

Thomastown: Galmoy/Windgap V Glenmore 12 noon

SUNDAY

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North under-21 A Hurling Championship

Ballyragget: James Stephens v Erin’s Own 12 noon,

Páirc Lachtain: Lisdowney V Tullaroan 2.30pm

Palmerstown: Danesfort V Bennettsbridge 2.30pm

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South under-21 B Hurling Championship

Windgap: Galmoy/Windgap V Slieverue 2.30pm