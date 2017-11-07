Kilkenny GAA: All the fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the woming week:
SATURDAY
AIB Leinster Junior Club Hurling Final
Innovate Wexford Park: St Mogues Fethard v John Lockes 12 noon
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 A Hurling Championship
Tullaroan: St Lachtain's V Dicksboro 2.30pm
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Under-21 B Hurling Championship
Danesfort: James Stephens V Graigue Ballycallan 2.30pm
St John's Park: Clara V Conahy Shamrocks 2.30pm
Lisdowney: Fenians V St. Patrick's 2.30pm
Duggan Steel Under-14 B Hurling Championship Final
Thomastown: Galmoy/Windgap V Glenmore 12 noon
SUNDAY
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North under-21 A Hurling Championship
Ballyragget: James Stephens v Erin’s Own 12 noon,
Páirc Lachtain: Lisdowney V Tullaroan 2.30pm
Palmerstown: Danesfort V Bennettsbridge 2.30pm
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons South under-21 B Hurling Championship
Windgap: Galmoy/Windgap V Slieverue 2.30pm
