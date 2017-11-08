Kilkenny handball: Young players pile up the honours

In the All-Ireland colleges finals played in Tipperary and Limerick on Saturday, there was success for a number of Kilkenny players in the various competitions.

With the 60x30 season now completed, it was the turn of the colleges players to close out the 2017 campaigns with their semi-finals and finals at the weekend.

They won four All-Ireland titles on the day.

The current strength of juvenile handball in Kilkenny was highlighted again for all to see as the players produced some fantastic fare.

Representing Kilkenny CBS, Billy Drennan confirmed his superiority in his age group when winning the boys junior singles crown.

In the semi-final against Mikey Kelly (Clarin College, Galway) the Galmoy player once again came out on top 15-7, 15-13.

To complete a great year for the North Kilkenny player, Billy defeated Rory Grace (Nenagh CBS), 15-13, 15-2 in the final.

He beat the same player in the boys under-14 60x30 singles decider a couple of weeks ago.

In the intermediate doubles grade, Kyle Dunne and Billy O’Neill (Castlecomer CS) brought home the gold medal to their school, thus adding to the boys under-16 doubles title they won in the 40x20 championships earlier in the year.

The Clogh pair had a comfortable 2-0 win in their semi-final clash with Galway.

In the decider against Lorcan McBride and Antoin Fox (Omagh CBS, Tyrone), Kyle and Billy displayed all the skills of the big alley game when winning in two sets, 15-10, 15-12.

There was also success for Jack Holden (Grennan College), who defeated Lorcan Conlon (Moyne College, Ballina, Mayo) 15-5, 15-8.

He was then strong enough to beat Brian McAleer (Omagh CBS), 15-6, 15-0 to finish the 60 x 30 season on a high, a few weeks after winning the boys All-Ireland under-16 singles crown.

There was senior doubles success for St Kieran’s College duo Eoin Brennan and Jack Doyle as they brought the All-Ireland crown back to their school.

Earlier in the season Eoin and Jack were winners of the All-Ireland minor doubles hardball championship, along with the boys under-17 doubles title in the Irish nationals.

In their semi-final against Roscommon opposition the Kieran’s duo advanced 15-12, 15-6 to a final against Rian McCaul and Tiernan McAleer (Omagh CBS) who they defeated in two games 15-1, 15-0.

Nationals

The 40x20 Irish nationals are scheduled for the weekend November 24 to 26 at Mayo venues.

If qualifying rounds are required in some events they will be played at venues around the country on the previous weekend, November 18/19.

Convention

The Kilkenny GAA Handball convention will be held on Tuesday, December 5 in Nowlan Park.

Nominations for the various positions on the Board and motions for discussion on the night can be submitted by the clubs.