Kilkenny Soccer: Maher Shield semi-finals will bring soccer year to an entertaining finish

The soccer year will close with a bang as the Kilkenny & District League see out 2017 with a blast of festive fixtures.

New Year’s Eve will see the last four teams left in the Maher Shield duke it out for those precious final berths. Evergreen Park will host the double header as Evergreen A take on Freebooters at 11am, with Evergreen B going up against Highview Athletic at 2pm.

The two games form part of a bumper set of junior fixtures, with games in all four divisions being held on Sunday. There will also be a spread of schoolboys fixtures across three days as the League round off their activities for the year.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Evergreen A v Deen Celtic A, 1pm.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Freebooters C v Callan United, Scanlon Park 7.15pm.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Callan United v Castlewarren Celtic, 2pm.

East End United v Thomastown United, 2pm.

Under-19 Division One

Evergreen v Freebooters, 2pm.

Under-19 Division Two

St John’s v Evergreen B, 1pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division One

Thomastown United v Freebooters A, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Two

Evergreen B v Bridge United B, 1pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division Three

Deen Celtic B v Freebooters B, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Southend United, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division One

Evergreen Boys v Fort Rangers, 11am.

East End United A v Evergreen Albion, 11am.

Thomastown United A v Deen Celtic A, 12.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Two

Thomastown United B v Lions, 11am.

Callan United v Bridge United B, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Freshford Town, 12.45pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division Three

River Rangers v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Newpark v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Freebooters v Freshford Town, Scanlon Park 12 noon.

Stoneyford United v Deen Celtic, 12.30pm.

Highview Athletic v Lions, 2pm.

Bridge United v Callan United, 2pm.

Deen Celtic v Thomastown United, 2.30pm.

Under-11 Schoolboys’ League Black

Fort Rangers v Thomastown United, 11am.

Paulstown 06 v Spa United, 12 noon.

Freebooters v East End United, Fair Green 12 noon.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 (New Year’s Eve)

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Deen Celtic A v Thomastown United A, 11am.

Rico’s of Gowran Division One

Castlewarren Celtic A v Fort Rangers, Scanlon Park 11am.

Thomastown United B v Lions, 11am.

Stoneyford United v Clover United A, 11am.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Ballacolla v Brookville, 11am.

River Rangers v Bridge United, 11am.

Ormonde Villa v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Newpark v Spa United, 11am.

Brogmaker Division Three

Castlewarren Celtic B v East End United, 2pm.

Evergreen 46 v Deen Celtic B, 2pm.

Clover United B v Freshford Town, 2pm.

Pat Maher Shield semi-finals

Evergreen A v Freebooters, 11am.

Evergreen B v Highview Athletic, 2pm.