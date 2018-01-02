Kilkenny golf: Thursday is annual meeting time

The annual meeting of the joint club in Kilkenny will be held in the clubhouse on Thursday (7.15pm).

Notification of the meeting was sent to members on Tuesday, December 19, by email to those on the system with an email address. Members with no email address on the system had a hard copy posted to them.

Further hard copies are available from the office on request.

In accordance with rule 15.5 of the rules of Kilkenny golf club, notices of motion must be submitted to the secretary, in writing, at least seven days before the date of the meeting.

In accordance with Rules 7.8 of the rules of Kilkenny golf club, nominations for ordinary committee members are now closed.

COURSE NEWS: It is anticipated that the re-sodding of the slopes of the bunkers on the sixth hole will be completed shortly and the hole will be back in play. Work will then commence on the fifth hole.

SNOOKER: With the snooker doubles tournament at semi-final stage, entries are now being taken for the singles championship.

In the doubles semi-finals the surprise pairing of Derek Kinahan and Seamus O’Neill play the Cleere brothers, Anthony and Paul. In the other semi, Christy Power and Michael O’Neill play the new favourites, Tommy Buckley and Paul Carroll.

This year there is a new trophy for the singles event. It has been decided that the trophy will be called after Patrick Wall, who passed away suddenly last year.

Patrick was very highly thought of in the club and is sadly missed by all the members. Patrick won the snooker singles championship last year. This is a handicap event.

The entry fee of €6 is payable before playing the first round. The closing date for entries is Tuesday, January 16.

RESULTS: Tuesday, December 26, St Stephen’s Day Two Club, 10th Eamon Brennan; 17th Ger Dowling. Each 'Two' receives €37 credit in the Pro Shop.

Weekend Saturday, December 30, gents Crosscard, 1 Tommy Barry, Noel Maher, P.J. O’Reilly, Rob Kearney 73pts (b6); 2 Bernie Cleere, Gerry Leahy, Paddy Crotty, (69+4) 73pts; 3 Billy Burke, Ben McGarry, Pat Hickey, Philip O’Neill 69pts (b6); 4 Seamus Rochford, Ollie Cullen, Jim Meredith, John Greene 69pts; 5 Tony Butler, Richie Phelan, Denis Brophy, Myles McCabe 68pts; 6 Peter Dabinett, Pat McEvoy, Roger Ryan, Gerry O’Dwyer, 67pts (b6).

Saturday, Sunday, December 30/31, 14 hole, ladies and gents semi-open singles, 1 Eamon Brennan 36pts; 2 Reuben Holden 34pts; 3 Gary Byrne, Galway Bay 34pts; Gross, Mark Power 32pts; 4 Patrick O’Shea 33pts (b7); 5 Des Woods 33pts (b4); 6 Morgan Doyle 33pts.

Two's Club, 10th Eamon Brennan, Eugene Buckley; 15th Patrick O’Shea, Morgan Doyle, Michael Buggy, Eugene Buckley, Jim White, Ger Murphy; 17th Michael Buggy, Tom Hickey.

Each 'Two' receives €14.26 credit in the Pro Shop.

Congratulations to Tommy Deegan who shot a hole in one at the 15th on Sunday. His exploits earned him €71.33 credit in the Pro shop.

There was no seniors golf last week. The first outing of the New Year will be on Thursday. Play starts at 10.30am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

AGM: The senior men’s annual meeting will be held after golf on Thursday (January 4) at approximately 4.30pm. Tea/coffee will be available from 4pm.

Agenda - Captain’s welcome; apologies; remembrance of deceased colleagues during 2017; special presentations to long serving former officers; minutes of 2017 AGM; secretary's report; treasurer's report; elections of 2018 Captain, vice-Captain, secretary, treasurer and remaining committee (3), card checkers panel, major dates and away venues 2018; joint club AGM matters, AOB.

DIARY: Tuesday, January 2, 8.56 to 10.32am ladies 9 and 14 hole, plus Ladies into Golf, 12.16 to 2.16pm ladies 9 and 14 hole and Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, 1.04 to 2.24pm members time; Thursday, 9.28 to 10.24am senior ladies, 10.32am to 1.04pm senior gents, 1.12 to 2.08pm members time; Friday, 1.04 to 2.24pm members time; Saturday, 8.40 to 9.28am members time, 9.46 to 10.48am ladies and gents competition, 11.28am to 2pm gents Saturday Crosscard; Sunday, 8.40am to 1.36pm ladies and gents competition; Monday,9.04am to 12.32pm ladies Senior Alliance, 12.40 to 1.04pm gents competition, 1.12 to 2.32pm members time; Tuesday, 8.56 to 10.32am ladies 9 and 14 hole competition and Ladies into Golf, 12.16 to 2.16pm ladies 9 and 14 hole competition and Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, January 10, 1.04 to 2.24pm members time.

LADIES CLUB: From Saturday, and on a pilot basis, the ladies will have a Saturday Crosscard fourball competition. Time slots will be allocated approximately 30 minutes after the gents time and will start from the first hole.

RESULTS: The senior ladies golf will resume with a nine hole Stableford on Thursday. The draw will be made at 9.30am for immediate tee-off.