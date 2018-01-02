Kilkenny handball: busy start to 2018 season

As the dust settled on what was another good year for Kilkenny handball, there was a busy start to 2018 for local players.

As the World Handball Championships are scheduled for August in Minneapolis the handball calendar is very busy throughout the early months of the year.

In adult competitions, the focus continues on the Leinster singles championship and at local level the County Leagues should be completed this week.

In juvenile competitions, the county singles championships have been completed. Some upcoming events on the national calendar include the ladies She’s Ace weekend in Breaffy House on January 20 and 21, the National Gael Linn finals on January 27 and 28 and the All-Ireland singles final weekend is scheduled for March 17 and 18 in Kingscourt.

County juvenile singles winners - boys under-13, Conor Holden (Kilfane); under-14, Kyle Jordan (Kilfane); under-15, John Doheny (Galmoy); under-16, Billy Drennan (Galmoy).

Girls under-13, Eimear Barron (Windgap); under-15, Roisin O’Keeffe (Kilfane).

County fixtures

Wednesday at O’Loughlin's (1) 7.30pm Masters 1 League final, Willie Holden (Kilfane) v Philly Parsons (O’Loughlin's); 8pm Division 1 League final, Patrick Funchion (Kells) v Shane Dunne (Clogh); at O’Loughlin's (2) 8pm Masters 3 League final, Gerry Murphy (Goresbridge) v Michael Brennan (Galmoy); at Windgap 9pm Masters 2 League final, Jimmy Purcell (Windgap) v Simon Walsh (Windgap).

Thursday at O’Loughlin's (1) 7.30pm ladies League final , Aoife Holden (Kilfane) v Margaret Purcell (Windgap).

Monday at O’Loughlin's (1) 7.30pm Division 3 League final, C.J. Delaney (Kells) v Billy O’Neill (Clogh); 8.30pm Division 2 League final, Anthony Martin (Kells) v Eamonn Hawe (Windgap); at Windgap (7.30pm) Division 4 League final, Michael Power (Kells) v Gary Law (Mullinavat).

Leinster fixtures

Wednesday at Monavea (7.30pm) JS Dan Breen (Kilkenny) v Martin Mullins (Carlow); 8pm GMBS Brian Gardner (Dublin) v Jimmy Shannahan (Kilkenny); at Garryhill 7.30pm JS Keith Bourke (Kilkenny) v Noel Holohan (Wexford); 8pm SS Brian Manogue (Kilkenny)v Michael Gregan (Wicklow); at Borris 7.30pm GMBS David Redmond (Wexford) v John Morrissey (Kilkenny).

Saturday at Monavea (5pm) SMBS P.J. McGrath (Kildare) v Joe Daly (Kilkenny); at Tinryland (5pm) JBS Myles Carroll (Kildare) v David Doheny (Laois); 5.30pm JBS Darren Carter (Westmeath) v Diarmuid Burke (Kilkenny); at Garryhill (5pm) JBS David Kenny (Wexford) v Anthony Martin (Kilkenny); 5.30pm JBS Ivan Carroll (Kildare) v Eamon Hawe (Kilkenny); at Borris (5pm) JS Tomas Lennon (Laois) v Brian Mahon (Kilkenny); 5.30pm SMAS William Holden (Kilkenny) v Tommy Hynes (Wexford); Coolboy (5.30pm) JS Darren O'Toole (Wexford) v C.J. Delaney (Kilkenny); Leixlip (5pm) IS Gary Mc Connell (Meath) v Ciaran Neary (Kilkenny).

Tuesday, January 9 at Monavea (7.30pm) SMAS Eddie Burke (Kilkenny) v Sean Ryan Carlow); 8pm SMAS Canice Quigley (Kilkenny) v Mick O'Donnel (Dublin); at Coolgreaney (8pm) SS Brian Manogue (Kilkenny) v Michael Gregan (Wicklow).