All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

@kilkennypeoplesport

Reporter:

@kilkennypeoplesport

All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

Wednesday
Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH tournament
Portlaoise - Laois v Kilkenny (7pm). Referee - Justin Heffernan (Wexford).
Saturday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship Relegation final
Venue TBC: Piltown v Graignamanagh (2pm).
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship semi-finals
MW Hire centre,Dunmore: Muckalee V Graigue Ballycallan (1.30pm).
MW Hire centre, Dunmore: Railyard V Lisdowney (12noon).
Sunday
Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH tournament
Freshford: Kilkenny v Kildare (2pm).