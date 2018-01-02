All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
Wednesday
Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH tournament
Portlaoise - Laois v Kilkenny (7pm). Referee - Justin Heffernan (Wexford).
Saturday
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football Championship Relegation final
Venue TBC: Piltown v Graignamanagh (2pm).
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football Championship semi-finals
MW Hire centre,Dunmore: Muckalee V Graigue Ballycallan (1.30pm).
MW Hire centre, Dunmore: Railyard V Lisdowney (12noon).
Sunday
Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH tournament
Freshford: Kilkenny v Kildare (2pm).
