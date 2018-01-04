Kilkenny hurling: Cats could have home final in Walsh Cup

Kilkenny have a great chance of making the pre-season Bord na Mona Walsh Cup senior hurling tournament final, and enjoying a home venue.

The Cats scored an easy victory over Laois in Portlaoise last night, and on Sunday they play Kildare in their second tie in Freshford (2pm).

A victory there would push Brian Cody's men through to the semi-finals on Sunday week, January 14 when the opposition would be provided by Offaly or Westmeath, teams Kilkenny should be capable of beating.

The winners of this tie will enjoy a home venue in the final on Sunday, January 21.

The other semi-final will involve the winners from the groups involving Antrim/Dublin/Meath against Carlow/Wexford/Wicklow.

Unlimited substitutions will be allowed in games from the panel of 26 submitted to the referee. Games must be finished on the day to make way for the final to be played on schedule.

Extra time (10 minutes each way) will be played in order to reach a decision in games. If teams are level after extra time a ‘free taking competition’ will decide the outcome.

Each team will nominate five players to take frees. Frees will be taken by each of the five players from a position of their choosing on the 65 metre line.

Frees will be taken for points only, with no goalkeeper or defenders facing the free takers. The game is awarded to whichever team scores more of their five frees.

If still level, then sudden death frees will be taken using the same five players in order. The sudden death element will continue until such time as there is definite outcome.