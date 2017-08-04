Kilkenny Rose is gearing up for festival in Tralee

Stunning Kilkenny Rose Tara Roche will be heading to Tralee in the coming weeks to represent her native county at the Rose of Tralee Festival.

The veterinary nurse at the Callan Veterinary Hospital took time out of her busy schedule to showcase a number of the latest looks of the season from a selection of stores at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

The centre is the proud sponsor of this year’s Rose of Kilkenny and Marketing Co-ordinator Donna Byrne expressed the Centre’s pride of this year’s Rose.

“Tara is an incredible young lady and a fantastic ambassador for MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Kilkenny. Her passion for giving back to the community and local charity groups knows no bounds and we couldn’t be more proud to work with Tara during her reign as Kilkenny Rose. We wish her the very best of luck in Tralee but she is already a winner in our eyes!”.

Tara teamed up with sponsors MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre for a recent fashion shoot and posed in a number of outfit including a glamorous black full length evening dress from Pamela Scott.

Another fetching look is a black midi dress suitable for any occasion and available from River Island while Tara also looks elegant and ready for any event with a cream and silver dress from Next.

The final two looks included trousers and a blouse Casual from Carraig Donn and a white floral dress from Only. All the jewellery used in the shoot is courtesy of Tipperary Crystal and available from Carraig Donn.