Goods in Kilkenny celebrate ninety years of business

A fabulous day of fun and fashion marked ninety years of business for Goods on High Street on Thursday.

Customers were treated to give aways, demonstrations, fashion shows and expert talks as part of the celebrations.

Blogger and former Rose Sinéad de Butléir was on hand to share her wealth of fashion knowledge and there were in-store fashion shows as well as birthday cake and workshops and demonstrations.

Goods was founded by Harry Good in 1927 and in the 1960s, his son, Vivian joined the business and now there is a third generation of the Goods family working in the store.

"Looking to the future, we in Goods, will continue to strive to bring you the best in fashion, lingerie and beauty with first class customer service and hopefully serve the the wonderful people of Kilkenny and the surrounding counties for many more years to come," said Heidi Good.