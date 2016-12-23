Your Festive Gig Guide in Kilkenny

Your gig guide for the festive weekend.

Friday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

Divil The Bit & DJ, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Acousticats & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn.

Fuse, Langton’s, 10pm.

The Electrix & DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

The Unusual Suspects, Left Bank, 10pm.

DJ & late bar, Langton’s.

Saturday (Christmas Eve)

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Bar.

DJ Colm, The Pumphouse.

Over 25s Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ OB1, Biddy Early’s.

Sunday (Xmas Day)

Monday

(St Stephen’s Day)

The Raindogs & The Wisconsin Hikers, The Pumphouse, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Uturn & DJs, Lanigan’s, 8pm.

Trad, Paris Texas, 9pm.

Access All Areas, Kyteler’s Inn.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Trad session, Cleere's Bar, 9:30pm.

DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Access All Areas, Langton’s, €10.

Tuesday

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

The Fanzines, The Pumphouse, 8pm.

Trad, Bollard's, 8pm.

Wickerhouse, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.

Trad, Paris Texas, 9pm.

Kevin O'Dwyer & Eugene Dewberry, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Trad-a-Various, Statham's, Pembroke Kilkenny, 10:30pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s.

Anyday

Daithi O hUallachain exhibition, St Canice’s Hall, until Thursday.

Kilkenny Art Gallery Pop Up group exhibition, Patrick Street, until Friday.

Yulefest Kilkenny, various venues, to end December.

Kilkenny on Ice, The Hub at Cillin Hill, to Jan 15.

Group Exhibition: Shape the Future, National Craft Gallery, to February 5.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.