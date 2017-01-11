What's on in Kilkenny this week

Wednesday

Watergate Theatre Productions: Cinderella, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

The Three Amigos, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, €33.20.

Happy Feet, Left Bank, 8pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.

Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.

DJ & late bar, Langton’s.

Thursday

Watergate Theatre Productions: Cinderella, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Neil Delamere, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €24.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's.

Karaoke, Biddy Early's, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Watergate Theatre Productions: Cinderella, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Fright Night for Wells for Zoe, Kilkenny on Ice, Cillin Hill, 7pm, €10.

Divil The Bit & DJ, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Acousticats & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn.

The Unusual Suspects, Left Bank, 10pm.

Saturday

Watergate Theatre Productions: Cinderella, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Our Hearts with Heaven Agree, Castalia Hall, Ballytobin, 8pm.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Bar.

Saturday MixUp, Left Bank, 9pm.

Over 25s Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ OB1, Biddy Early’s.

Karaoke, PV's Bar, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9pm.

Sunday

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9:30pm.

Monday

Games Night, Billy Byrnes.

Uturn & DJs, Lanigan’s, 8pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.

Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9:30pm.

Trad-a-Various, Statham's, Pembroke Kilkenny, 10:30pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s.

Any day

Kilkenny on Ice, The Hub at Cillin Hill, to Sunday.

Group Exhibition: Shape the Future, National Craft Gallery, to February 5.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.