Keeping it Country

Mike Denver will be joined by other acts including Declan Nerney, Patrick Feeney, Mick Flavin and much more for a day-long country music celebration at Gowran Park on August 20.

Gowran Park’s prime location means it's just 10 minutes away from the motorway to Dublin and less than 20 minutes from Kilkenny City centre. The festival is suitable for both young and old, with kids' activities and a large dancefloor, restaurants and bars.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for €25 excluding transaction fee and are available from the following locations: Hennessy’s shop, Gowran; Gowran Pharmacy and Porters Newsagents, High Street, Kilkenny. You can also purchase online at www.kilkennycoutryfestival.ie

Pictured isMike Denver with youngsters Clodagh Farrell, Georgina Dunne, Aine Delehanty and Jayne Farrell at the launch of the Kilkenny Country Music Festival at Gowran Park. Photo: Pat Moore.